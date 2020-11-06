Awesome Aussie Lineup Coming To Hillarys In Early 2021

Massive news music fans. A massive Aussie lineup is coming at us early 2021, appearing in Hillarys and a little bit further north, in Geraldton.

The lineup is epic. John Butler, The Cat Empire, The Teskey Brothers, Boy & Bear, Montaigne and up and coming indigenous artist Emily Wurramara.

It's called SummerSalt - see what they did there - and yes, this thing is going to rock!

It's all happening in March next year, the 20th (Gero) and 21st (Hillarys), and bloody yes, we'll be there!

Tickets on sale Friday 6th November.

SUMMERSALT GERALDTON MULTIPURPOSE CENTRE,

GERALDTON

Saturday 20th March, 2021

SUMMERSALT WHITFORDS NODES PARK,

HILLARYS

Sunday 21st March, 2021

Tickets on sale Friday 6th November Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com.au