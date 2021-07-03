Awkward Sumich Interview Claims Nuff Of The Week

Bernie Vince's Nuffie of the week targeted the usual suspects, and an awkward interview with Eagles great Peter Sumich.

Sumich was left bizarrely speechless in an interview with Fox Footy's Kath Loughnan, when questioned over the legitimacy of Fremantle's finals hopes.

Vince opened by potting the various roles Wayne Carey has offered up on broadcasts.

"We've had Picasso Duck, we've had Attenborough Duck..." 

LISTEN HERE:

No one is safe with Bern on the job! 

Streakers, Brownless, BT and Sumich copped the brunt of it all.

