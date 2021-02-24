Axl Rose Is Set To Star In Scooby Doo

This is every 90's fans wet dream, with Axl Rose joining an episode of the classic cartoon Scooby Doo this week.

The Guns N' Roses frontman shared the news on instagram this week, showing his cameo that show's the Mystery Inc gals Daphne and Velma very star struck by the hat wearing, leather clad Rose, who is casually relaxing on his motorbike. In case you're watching for the story line, Axl is in fact friends with Scooby Doo characters Shaggy and the show's star Scooby, because of course they are.

Watch the teaser here

This isn't the first rock cameo for the cartoon series, KISS did a Scooby Doo movie special, because, well its KISS.

Want to see Axl Rose in real life? Catch him when Guns N' Roses tour Australia later this year.

