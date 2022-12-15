Azealia Banks Vows To Never Tour Australia After Show Cancellation

American rapper Azealia Banks has slammed the city of Brisbane, saying she won't return to Australia after cancelling her show hours before being due on stage.

The entertainer vowed to never return to Australia, after labelling the fans at previous shows as "utterly miserable".

Banks played at Sydney's Enmore Theatre on Sunday, but cancelled her Brisbane show, citing a past concert in the city as “the most racist, most demoralising experience of my f*cking life”.

The 31-year-old from New York detailed bad experience on stage in Brisbane, with items being thrown at her while performing.

"I’m so sorry you guys – actually I’m not sorry – but listen: last time I was in Brisbane and y’all threw sh*t on the stage and damn near almost fucking hit me in the face with a fucking bottle of soda or whatever that shit was," Banks said in a video.

"Sydney and Melbourne are the only cities I really want to play," she continued.

"Y’all got a whole different culture around here. I am too far away from home … I am a beautiful black woman and I am not going to get in front of some audience of white people for them to be throwing shit at me. I am so not sorry. I am not sorry at all. Brisbane, y’all are just going to have to take the L and smoke it."

"After this run, this will be my very last time touring Australia."

Banks has had a chaotic relationship with her Australian fans. She said performing at Splendour In The Grass festival in 2015 was a "waste of time". While performing in Melbourne in 2016, the New Yorker had a can of alcohol thrown at her and left the stage after just 90 seconds.

