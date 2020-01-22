Baby Animals And Killing Heidi To Tour Oz In 2020, Proudly Presented By Triple M

Massive news for Aussie rock fans with two of Aussie's finest joining forces for a national tour, proudly presented by Triple M across the country.

Following sell out shows across the country in 2019 in celebration of the Baby Animals’ 30th Anniversary, the band are taking Killing Heidi out on the road for a massive tour, called “Back to Back 2020”.

The tour takes in the major capital cities and some select regional areas.

Dates:

Tickets:

Tickets and more info at the Baby Animals website

Click here

