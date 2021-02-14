Baby Animals Announce 30th Anniversary Tour

The Triple M Network is proud to present Baby Animals 30th Anniversary tour with special guests Kingswood, touring June – August 2021.

This tour will add to the impressive total of over 800 live performances that Baby Animals have played throughout their celebrated career and feature iconic hits like ‘Rush you’ and ‘Painless’ from the band’s 8x ARIA award-winning self-titled debut album.

It has been 30 years since one of Australia’s most revered rock bands, BABY ANIMALS burst onto the scene with the release of their 8x Platinum, ARIA Award winning, self-titled debut album, featuring iconic hits ‘Rush You’, ‘Early Warning’, ‘Painless’ and ‘One Word’. The band celebrates this significant milestone with the announcement of their 30th Anniversary Tour, presented by Triple M, with special guests, KINGSWOOD.

Tickets are on sale now – head to thebabyanimals.com.

The tour will kick off in Brisbane on June 25 with a show at The Triffid followed by a string of performances in Adelaide, Tweed Heads, Sunshine Coast, Melbourne and Sydney across July and August, wrapping up the tour in Toronto, NSW on August 14.

Their debut single ‘Early Warning’ signalled the arrival of Baby Animals on to the Australian music scene in April 1991. The track raced to Top 20 on the ARIA charts, winning the band an ARIA Award the following year for ‘Breakthrough Artist – Single’. This huge introduction was hard to top but was followed by their second single ‘Rush You’ in August ,which proved to be equally as popular on radio and on the charts.

BABY ANIMALS 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

With special guests KINGSWOOD

Presented by Triple M

Tickets on sale now from thebabyanimals.com



Fri June 25 Brisbane, QLD The Triffid

Fri July 16 Adelaide, SA The Gov

Fri July 23 Tweed Heads, NSW Twin Towns

Sat July 24 Sunshine Coast, QLD Nightquarter

Fri August 6 Richmond, VIC The Corner

Sat August 7 Melbourne, VIC The Croxton

Fri August 13 Sydney, NSW The Metro

Sat August 14 Toronto, NSW Toronto Hotel





For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:



Never miss anything from the world of rock with the Best of Triple M Rock playlist!

Make sure you get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss any of our best stuff!