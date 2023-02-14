Baby Lucky Medically Evacuated From Brisbane To Bali

An infant who is critically ill after catching a bacterial infection after being born in Bali, has been transported to Brisbane for special treatment.

The seven-week-old was born to Australian parents in Bali before becoming critically ill with a mysterious illness.

Doctors in Bali have been unable to give Lucky a formal diagnosis but have determined that she is suffering from a type of bacterial infection.

As a result of the infection, the infant’s lungs are beginning to fail with Indonesian doctors unable to treat her.

Following a huge amount of support from the Australian community, the family was about to raise enough funds through a GoFundMe page to airlift Lucky back to Brisbane Australia for specialist treatment.

The crowd funding page has so far raised more than $200,000.

Lucky was born in Bali after the family recently relocated to Indonesia.

