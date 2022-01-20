Baby’s Body Found In Freezer In Southern NSW

A crime scene has been established by specialist officers after the body of an infant was found frozen in the state’s Murray River region overnight.

Responding to a call around 10pm on Wednesday from a concerned family member over the welfare of a three-month-old boy, officers attached to the Murray River Police District attended the property in Corowa, about 60km of Albury on the NSW-Victoria border.

While searching the house on Church St, police made the shocking discovery of an infant wrapped in plastic inside a freezer.

A 40-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday and taken to Albury police station for questioning but was later released by authorities.

“A crime scene was established and is being examined by specialist forensic officers,” NSW Police said in a statement.

“Local detectives with the assistance of the state crime command’s homicide squad have established Strike Force Walumil to investigate the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.”

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of the baby’s death.

Inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au .

Family & Domestic Violence Counselling Line: 1800 737 732

