Bachar Houli Addresses His Future At Richmond

Richmond dual premiership player Bachar Houli addressed his future at the Tigers on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

Essendon emerged as a shock suitor for the running defender, with Mitch Cleary breaking news of the Bombers’ interest at AFL.com.au yesterday.

Houli played 26 games for Essendon between 2007-2010.

