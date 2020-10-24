Bachar Houli Reveals He Tore His Calf In The Opening Minutes Of The Grand Final

Richmond defender Bachar Houli revealed to Triple M Footy that he tore his calf in the opening stages of tonight's Grand Final!

Houli told Tom Browne on the boundary that he went off shortly after Nick Vlastuin was knocked out, but had to soldier on and play out the match so the Tigers weren't down two rotations early in the game.

"I actually did my calf two minutes after Nick Vlastuin was knocked out..."

Houli finished the game with 11 disposals and played 80% of game time.

