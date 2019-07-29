Bachar Houli Reveals The Year He Nearly Gave Up The Game

Richmond veteran Bachar Houli has revealed he nearly gave up the game a few years ago, before the "gratitude process" helped him rediscover his enjoyment for footy - and become a premiership player.

Houli joined Triple M after his 200th game on Friday night, racking up 31 disposals in an impressive win over the Pies.

Nathan Brown pointed out how content and happy he was to be talking about footy, and Houli told him there was a point a few years ago he was "contemplating giving it up".

"When you put really things into perspective, we don't realise the great opportunity that we have," he told Triple M.

"The majority of young men and women now these days would love that opportunity.

"I had to re-find my focus and be grateful for what I was doing."

BACHAR HOULI ON THE YEAR HE NEARLY GAVE UP FOOTY:

