The North Queensland Cowboys are in crisis mode after starting the season 0-4 having conceded a combined total of 141 points in the opening month of footy.

While discussing the Cowboys loss to the Sharks on Saturday night, Triple M's Gorden Tallis questioned the team and also Todd Payten's round 1 press conference where he singled out star player Jason Taumalolo.

