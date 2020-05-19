Bad Neighbour Requests Mum Limits Her Child's Outside Time To 15-20 Minutes A Day...

A letter from a disgruntled neighbour has gone viral for all of the wrong reasons...

A Mother in the US received a letter from her neighbour requesting that she only allow her son to play outside for 15-20 minutes a day, to limit the giggling from disrupting her two dogs and bird.

Uh, yes... check it out...

We wish we were kidding!

The letter contains plenty of passive aggressive content such as "...I wanted to give you time to correct this problem on your own..." and other such hits like... "This is very disruptive for my two dogs and my bird who sits next to the window and like to look into your yard..." and of course "...ask him to tone it down a bit, or at least limit his outside time to 15-20 mins a day..."

The neighbour is now being absolutely shredded on Twitter and to be honest, we can understand why...

As you can see, many Twitter users are both amused and horrified at the contents of the letter and have retweeted the image over 10,000 times, while absolutely roasting it's writer.

Needless to say, we are extremely entertained. If you feel like a good giggle, jump online and follow the thread because it is simply hilarious.

I guess the moral of the story is, if your neighbour hates the sound of your child's laughter... buy your kid a drum set instead? I don't know... anyway, enjoy!

