Bag A Bargain Mackay At Biannual Book Sale!

If you’re working on building up a home library, or simply love a bargain, then Mackay Regional Council Libraries have a treat for you.

Libraries are having a big clean-up of their excess collections and they need to find loving homes for hundreds of books.

To do this, they will be having a member’s only book sale at Gordon White Library from next Saturday, January 15, to Thursday, January 20.

There will be a great selection on offer, with everything from bestsellers to books on gardening, craft and cooking and all for $1 each, $5 for a small bag or $10 for large bag or box.

The sale will be a fully ticketed event with tickets made available for up to 20 people at a time to attend 30-minute sessions.

Each attendee will need to pre-book tickets via Eventbrite for each person attending with them, including children.

All the details are on Mackay Regional Council Libraries’ Facebook page.

Those without internet access can call 4961 9387 to book a ticket.

Book sales like this are a wonderful, sustainable way that libraries can offer readers a great deal while also clearing room for new titles.

Bargain-hunters are asked to bring their own bags or boxes.

Cash and EFTPOS payments are available.