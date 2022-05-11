BAH GAWD: A Cement Mixer's Copped A Clothesline From Hell From The Montague Street Bridge

- Melbourne NewsBAH GAWD: A Cement Mixer's Copped A Clothesline From Hell From The Montague Street Bridge
Outta nowhere!
Image: Channel 9
Montague Street is closed outbound after another truck fell to the wrath of the reigning, defending, undisputed champion of the world, the Montague Street Bridge.
Breaking an almighty drought of four days, the cement mixer was no match for ol' Monty on Wednesday arvo, cannoning into the bridge and leaving some fair damage to the truck.
The driver was taken to hospital in a stable condition with upper body injuries, according to reports.