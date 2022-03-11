Bah Gawd: The Montague Street Bridge Has Claimed Its First Victim For 2022

BAH GAWD THAT'S THE MONTAGUE'S MUSIC!

For the first time in 2022, a truck has collided with the Montague Street Bridge, as it arose from its slumber.

The bridge has been in hibernation for over four months, but it made light work of one helpless truck that attempted to sneak past on Friday morning.

It gave the truck a proper clothesline and shredded the side off the truck, leaving it wedged under the bridge completely helpless.

Traffic is closed north-bound while the truck's carcass gets dragged off the road, while no one appears injured.