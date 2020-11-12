Bah Humbug: Christmas Has Hit Perth Already
Sandgroper City is back
Yes Perth. Christmas is well and truly alive here in Perth, and we're still some 40 days away from the big day.
Elissa Macneall and @dantheinternut get into the almost Christmas spirit as guess what people, it's a big debate as to whether it's TOO early to be celebrating.
LISTEN:
Stuff Covered This Week
- Christmas Pageant: Tickets here
- Factory Summer Festival: Tickets here
- Salty Sundays on The Raft: Tickets here
- Fremantle Beerfest: Tickets here
- Shelter Brewery in Busso
- Psychic Awareness Magical Fair: Tickets here
- Pridefest
- Classic Cars And Coffee @ UWA: Tickets here
Missed an episode of Sandgroper City - they're all here