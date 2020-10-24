Bail Refused For Driver in Dundurrabin Crash



A woman has been charged after a child was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash west of Dorrigo on Thursday.

Clancy Veldman, 28, was driving north along Armidale Road at Dundurrabin in an unregistered black Holden Commodore, when the car left the road, going down an embankment, before rolling onto its side into a tree.

Ms Veldman managed to free herself from the vehicle, however her passenger, a 7 year old girl known to her, was released a short time later and airlifted to Brisbane Children’s Hospital with serious head injuries.

Investigations are ongoing, with officers attached to Coffs/Clarence Police District establishing a crime scene, which was examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.

The driver, who had a suspended licence, was arrested after she allegedly returned a positive roadside breath test. She was taken to Dorrigo Police Station where a subsequent breath analysis returned an alleged reading of 0.067, before being taken to Dorrigo Hospital for mandatory testing.

Veldman then attended Coffs Harbour Police Station, where she was taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital under police guard for observation.

About 3pm on Friday, she was released from hospital and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station, where she was charged with a range of offences:

Dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm - drive under the influence

Dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm - driver manner dangerous

Negligent driving (occasions grievous bodily harm)

Drive with low range PCA

Drive motor vehicle while licence suspended

Use unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on road

Use uninsured motor vehicle

The Dundurrabin woman was refused bail, appearing at Port Macquarie Local Court on Saturday where bail was again refused.

She is due to reappear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday 26 October 2020.

The latest crash has police renewing calls for drivers to take more responsibility on our roads in New South Wales.