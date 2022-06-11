Bailey Smith Has Released A Statement After Leaked Photo With An Illicit Substance

Bailey Smith has released a statement after photos leaked this morning of him with an illicit substance:

"I have recently been made aware of the presence of social media content that shows me with an illicit substance.

"In confronting this, the temptation is to speak in vague generalities and avoid the issue. However, I am determined to learn the lessons of my past and be a better person in the future.

"After much reflection, I am now in a position to confess to indulging in behaviours in late 2021 of which I am deeply ashamed. I do not have an excuse for those behaviours, however the state of my mental health over that period post Grand Final dramatically deteriorated, and I spiralled out of control leading to poor decision making and actions at the time. All of this resulting in the leave I took from football at the commencement of pre-season training late last year.

"The depth of my emotions over that period, coupled with some of my behaviours, have reminded me that, as a person, I am still very much a work-in-progress.

"I know I have obligations beyond myself, not just contractually – but in terms of the example I set through the decisions I make, and I will be better.

"I have made mistakes. I am very aware of that, and I fully own it.

"I unreservedly apologise to my family, my teammates, my club and its sponsors, the AFL, my supporters and my sponsors.

"I have made mistakes, but I resolve to learn from each and to do all I can to avoid letting myself down, and those around me."

Leigh Montagna, Jay Clark, and Kath Loughnan discussed the photos on Dead Set Legends this morning.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist:

Smith is currently serving a two-match ban for headbutting Geelong’s Zach Tuohy.

Catch all our best stuff on our Youtube channel:

Stream every game live with the LiSTNR app — grab it on iTunes or Google Play now!