Balaclava and Verney Road Intersection Experiences Traffic Changes As Road Works Continue

Major upgrade works at the Balaclava Road, Verney Road, New Dookie Road and Hawdon Street intersection will cause traffic changes as the works progress from the northern side to the southern side of the intersection from Saturday 16th November.

The upgrade is part of a Greater Shepparton City Council project, with the signalised intersection expected to be completed by May 2020.

Greater Shepparton City Council Director Infrastructure Phil Hoare thanked the community for demonstrating patience during the works so far, adding that Council will continue to provide timely updates on traffic management throughout the works.

“The intersection is a key gateway for Shepparton’s northern growth areas and a signalised intersection with additional traffic lanes is required to provide efficient vehicle movements at this location.” - Mr Hoare

For information and project updates head to Council’s website.

Miss the show? Catch up with Seany...