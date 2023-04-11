Balance Fun and Safety These School Holidays

As people across Australia head out to make the most of the Easter School Holidays, Royal Life Saving Society – Australia is asking people to keep water safety front of mind wherever you are enjoying a break.

The Easter School Holidays are a prime time for travel and enjoying the great outdoors before we head into winter, and it is traditionally a time when people choose to jump in the car, catch up with family and friends, and enjoy a day on the water swimming, fishing, or boating.

Wherever you are in Australia these Easter School Holidays, these are our top five tips to enjoy the water safely:

Always supervise children around water

Avoid alcohol around water

Wear a lifejacket when boating and fishing

Avoid going alone

Know the conditions

Unfortunately, Royal Life Saving research shows it is also a peak time for drowning, with the combination of unfamiliar locations, debris in rivers, lakes, creeks and dams, and people dropping their guard and forgetting water safety all contributing to drowning deaths.

Last year, the Royal Life Saving National Drowning Report reported 339 people drowned in Australia.

Royal Life Saving Society – Australia Chief Executive Officer, Justin Scarr is urging everyone to enjoy themselves this Easter, but to be prepared and brush up on safety precautions.

“Our research shows more than half of all adults will drink alcohol around the water and we know alcohol is one of the biggest risk factors for drowning among adults,” Mr Scarr said.

Whether or not the area you’re visiting has been directly affected by floods in the past two years, we know river systems are still experiencing higher water levels, debris and sandbanks have moved. Currents can be unpredictable and not visible when you’re looking at the surface of the water. - Justin Scarr, Chief Executive Officer - Royal Life Saving Society – Australia

“So please, avoid alcohol, avoid going alone and wear a lifejacket when swimming, fishing or boating so you make it home safely. The lifejacket won’t help if it’s stashed away on the boat, or sitting beside your fishing gear.

“The best thing parents and carers can do to protect children is to make sure they are always within arm’s reach when you are in the water.”

Get all the Water Safety info you need HERE, and do everything you can to holiday safely these school holidays.