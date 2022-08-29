Bali Bombing Mastermind Says His Involvement Was A “Mistake”

The Bali bombings mastermind who constructed the bombs used in the 2022 deadly terror attacks has spoken on camera from prison as he waits for news on his parole.

Umar Patek has served half of a 20-year sentence for his involvement in the attacks, calling his involvement a “mistake”.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

The 20-minute video was made with Porong Prison Governor Jalu Yuswa Panjang and posted to the prison’s YouTube channel, allowing Patek to talk about his involvement in the bombings that killed 202 people, including 88 Australians.

“My mistake was to be involved with the Bali bombing,” the ABC reported he says in the video.

“I told them I was against it, but they were 95 per cent done with the project.

“Nine-hundred-and-fifty kilograms of explosives were packed and ready, and they insisted on going ahead with it.”

The video comes just days after Patek was controversially approved for parole, despite the Australian Government opposing the decision and backlash from survivors and victims’ families.

Patek was a senior member of Al Qaeda-linked terror group Jemaah Islamiah which was behind the Bali bombings.

He worked with terrorist groups in the Philippines, Afghanistan and Pakistan, only returning to Indonesia to introduce his family in Java to his wife.

Patek said in the video he didn’t intend to return to Indonesia to be involved in the attacks.

"I didn't come to Indonesia to join the Bali bomb project," he said.

"Even when I found out about it, I was so against it, I disagreed with it.

"I asked the others at the time, what were the reasons for the attack plan. There were no reasons."

Patek claims he has been deradicalised while in jail, and he planned to work with young convicted terrorists upon release to help abolish radicalism in Indonesia.

"I'd like to work with millennials because they're the ones more prone to get infected by the radicalism virus."

"I'd like to help the government to educate people about the issue, for millennials and maybe terror inmates in prisons.

"I am open to help the directorate general of correctional facilities or other institutions."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has previously said his government would continue to raise concern about Patek’s release.

He said he had nothing but “contempt and disgust” toward the bomb maker and his release would cause more distress on the families of the victims.

The 20th anniversary of the attacks is on October 12.

Shockwaves: The Bali Bombings podcast was released last week. It is available now on the LiSTNR app: a new world of audio where your favourite shows and stations are in one library.