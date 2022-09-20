Bali Bombings: How Kerry Stokes Rescued A Perth Footy Team

Simon Quayle had only been in Bali for around five hours when bombs planted inside of a van parked outside the Sari Club, exploded killing over 200 people.

A short time later, Simon called his wife Norrie who was at home in Perth with the couple’s two children at the time of the bombings.

“It’s almost like life stopped right then… because the husband that I married six years prior, died that night,” - Norelle Quayle

“He didn’t come home the same person, you can’t imagine that anybody could experience something like that and still be the same person.”

As hordes of tourists evacuated Bali, Simon continued to search hospitals and mortuaries looking for his missing teammates.

It was during his search that he would cross paths with Australian Federal Police Officer Andy Thorpe.

“When I met Simon, he’d been at the mortuary going through the body bags as other people had been, just to try and identify his teammates,” - AFP Officer Andy Thorpe

Andy and his colleagues acted as a support system for the Kingsley Cats, spending hours with the team and listening as the men shared their own harrowing experiences from the night of the bombings.

One of the Kingsley cats who was 19 at the time, had been dancing with a girl in the Sari Club just before the bombs had gone off.

“It was his first day away from Australia and from his family… he’d been dancing with some girl in the Sari Club,” Andy said.

“When the bomb went off, he got up off the floor and she was dead.”

Bali had almost been entirely cleared out as tourists fled to escape the aftermath of the bombings.

With no tourists coming into Bali, commercial flights to and from Australia were cancelled, leaving Simon and the Kingsley Cats stranded.

Thankfully, unlikely hero and media mogul Kerry Stokes came to the saviour of the team, sending out his own private plane to transport them back to Australia.

Simon and Andy joined Network 10 journalist Ali Donaldson to chat about their experiences in the days following the explosions.

Simon candidly opens up about his mental health journey and shares how he took his life back, healing himself and his family 20 years on from the 2002 Bali bombings.

