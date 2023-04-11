Bali Establishes Task Force To Crack Down On Tourists Working Illegally

The Balinese government are cracking down on foreign nationals working in Bali illegally.

The crackdown follows recent bans on tourists using motorbikes amid calls to have tourists educated on dangerous behaviour and a special tax introduced for foreign travellers.

Police in Bali have established a special task force to look for foreign nationals working in the tourist hot spot illegally.

Chair of the Bali Chamber of Commerce and Industry Made Ariandi said that foreign nationals working illegally in Bali are negatively impacting the local economy.

“It is never too late. We have confidence, sincerity, togetherness, and collaboration with all stakeholders,” he said.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.

The establishment of the taskforce comes after the Indonesian Government’s Second Home Visa was introduced in December of 2022.

The non-work visa was introduced to attract wealthy foreigners to the region who plan to live in Indonesia for five to 10 years with the ability to spend money, without working locally.

Bali authorities are concerned the new visa rules will enable tourists to take advantage of the new immigration laws.

According to local authorities, the number of foreign tourists working illegally has risen since Bali reopened to tourists in February of 2023.

Mr Ariandi said several tourists have travelled to Bali and illegally opened businesses.

“Many foreign tourists visit Bali for tourism purposes at first, but end up opening businesses illegally,” he said.

“This has been especially seen after the pandemic and can be attributed to the visa on arrival and the second home visa policies.”

