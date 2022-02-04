Bali Reopens Borders To Tourists, Five-Day Quarantine In Place

Popular holiday destination Bali will reconnect with international travel this week, the Indonesian island announced the removal of its strict border restrictions.

As reported by Reuters, Bali will open to the globe on February 4. However, there remains a small quarantine requirement.

Fully vaccinated Australians and other tourists keen to travel to Bali will still need to quarantine for five days.

Since mid-October, tourists from China, Japan and New Zealand were able to travel to the popular island destination.

Travel companies Jetstar and Qantas remain hesitant, with plans to resume flights into Sydney and Melbourne in March - pending on approval from the Indonesian government.

Requirements upon entry for tourists include a certificate showing you have received two doses of the vaccine, two weeks prior to flying-out.

While proof a negative PCR test from within 48 hours is required.

Tourists will also need to use the check-in app, PeduliLindungi, in order to visit local shops, hotels, restaurants and popular beach spots.

Many Australians eager to get to Bali may elect to delay their plans, given they will need to spend five days in quarantine.

