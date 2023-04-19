Bali To Introduce A Guide Book To Tackle Misbehaving Tourists

Australian tourists heading to Bali will soon be given a “guidebook” on how to dress and act following an increase in misbehaving tourists.

Bali is one of the most popular travel destinations for many Australians, with a total of 352,000 visits to Bali in 2022, according to Statista.

On April 16, 2023, the head of the Regional Office of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights from Bali, Anggiat Napitupulu, revealed that the plan for a tourism guidebook would be underway.

“It needs to be known that not all foreigners know what things are allowed and not allowed in Bali…We hope to accelerate the completion of the guidebook or guidance book dos and don’ts,” Mr Napitupulu said.

According to The Bali Sun, the guidebook will explain temple etiquette in Bali and how to dress and behave in, on, and around sacred landmarks such as Banyan trees and mountains.

The guide will also likely inform tourists about the rules of the road and Indonesian road law to help stamp out tourists who drive recklessly.

This is not the first time Bali officials have tackled tourists looking to misbehave and dress inappropriately.

Perry Markus, the secretary of the Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association for Bali, has called on all workers in the hospitality industry to play a proactive role in anticipating misbehaving foreigners.

In January this year, Bali Tourism Board chairman Ida Bagus Agung Partha Adnyana called tourists to “respect Balinese culture”.

“The point is that tourists respect Balinese cultural customs by dressing well and neatly, following in an orderly manner, carrying out traffic activities and not doing things that are outside the provisions,” he told The Bali Sun.

