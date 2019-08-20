Balingup's Medieval Carnivale Starts This Weekend

Greetings lords and ladies! It's time to brush up on your medieval phrases because the Medieval Carnivale is coming to the realm of Balingup this weekend.

Travel back in time to beautiful gowns, knights in shining armour, epic sword fights and feasts, with bountiful colour and excitement. The Medieval Carnivale is a chance to dress up and have some fun with friends and family.

Originally, the carnivale only ran for half a day but it's now grown to a two day event! In fact, it's now the largest medieval carnivale in Western Australia.

There's something for the whole family to enjoy with plentiful entertainment and food for everyone. Be sure to check out the live entertainment, you can't miss the Burning of the Dragon!

Fare-thee-well and enjoy the carnivale!

Click HERE for tickets and more information.