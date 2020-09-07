Ballantynes Farm Closes For Strawberry Season BUT Something New Is Starting!

Ballantynes Strawberry Farm Has Closed Down For The Strawberry Picking Season....

"Our farm has closed as of today. Please share this with all your friends so they do not drive out. Strawberry season over but Blueberries will start in October will keep you all posted. We would like to thank you all for visiting and sharing all your beautiful photos, sunflowers will be bigger and better next season. Thanking you all for supporting a local business. Love you all. Alan, Marg,Melea,Jessica and Chloe’s lovely girls, not forgetting the local ladies we could not run without you"

BUT Something New Is Coming! Blueberries!!!! In October And You Can Pick Blueberries At Ballantynes Strawberry Farm! Marg From The Farm Explains With Jay & Dave!