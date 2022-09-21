Ballarat Students Offered Counselling Following Horror Collision West Of Melbourne

Dozens of Loreto College Ballarat students were on their way to Tullamarine Airport, when their bus collided with a truck at Bacchus Marsh at 3:15am.

The girls from years nine to 12 were about to embark on a long overdue trip to the United States for a space camp at NASA, when the accident occurred.

31 people were initially taken to hospital including two teenage girls who were was airlifted with serious injuries.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victorian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits.

The college principal Michelle Brodrick said it was "an extremely difficult and upsetting time for the Loreto College community.”

“Some students have been discharged from hospital into the care of their parents. A number of staff and students remain in hospital for treatment for varying levels of injury,” she said

“The advice we have received at this stage is that all are recovering.”

Loreto College in Ballarat released a statement saying they will remain open tomorrow despite the national public holiday to offer counselling to students and staff.

Earlier:

Dozens of students have been hospitalised after a school bus rolled down an embankment in Bacchus Marsh following a collision with a truck.

The bus carrying 27 young girls, four adults and the male driver crashed violently with a truck about 3:15am on the Western Highway, near the intersection of Condons Lane.

One teenage girl has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

While the truck driver who was also seriously injured was taken to hospital by road.

A further 31 people have been taken to hospital for observation.

The bus reportedly coming from a school in the Ballarat area was carrying students to the airport for a trip.

The Melbourne-bound lanes of the Western Highway are expected to remain closed throughout the morning, with motorists urged to take an alternative route.

Any concerned parents seeking information regarding their children are asked not to attend the scene and to instead call Ballarat Police Station on 5336 6000.

Police have requested that any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

Originally published as: Dozens Of Students Hospitalised Following Horror Collision West Of Melbourne

The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. Hosted by Tom Tilley and co-hosts Katrina Blowers, Antoinette Lattouf, Rhianna Patrick and Jamila Rizvi. Published Monday to Saturday at 6am for a thorough briefing on the news of the day. Hear it on the Listnr App.