Ban On Single-Use Plastics To Come Into Effect Across Victoria From Today

A single-use plastic ban is set to take effect from today across Victoria making it an offence for businesses to supply, sell or distribute single-use plastic items.

The items to be banned across the state include plates, drinking straws, drink-stirrers and sticks, cotton bud sticks, polystyrene service items and drink containers and cutler including knives, forks, spoons, sporks, chopsticks and food picks.

Victoria is following in the footsteps of New South Wales who introduced a similar policy only two months ago.

There will be some exemptions from the initiative where particular items are necessary for health and safety purposes.

People who require plastic drinking straws for medical reasons will be exempt from the ban.

To make the transition easier on businesses, a number of items will be transitioned out over the span of a year, making them officially banned from 2024, including plastic lined paper plates which will be exempt until November 2024 and straws attached to juice boxes which will be banned from January 2026.

The ban was announced back in February of 2021 with $595,000 in grants distributed to local catering businesses, aged care facilities and universities to purchase reusable alternatives.

