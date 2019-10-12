Band Of Brothers Sequel Set To Be Developed

Master producers Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks are set to develop a follow-up to the popular miniseries, Band of Brothers.

The new show, Masters of the Air, will be based on Donald L. Miller's 2006 book Masters of the Air: America's Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany.

After both Band of Brothers and The Pacific were created by HBO, the new series will be made by Apple, for their new Apple TV+ platform.

The show will tell the story of the American men involved in the devastating air attacks on Berlin, Hamburg and Dresden.

There is no official release date set for the show, but with production set to be as large as it was for Band of Brothers and The Pacific, you can assume we will have to wait a while.

