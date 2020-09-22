Banksy & Pinky Are On The Hunt For The Best CQ Musicians

This year has been tough on everybody, but it has been especially tough for musicians looking for their big break, with music events pulling the plug across the country.

To give these musicians a platform to perform their own music, Triple M has paired up with Pinefest to find CQ's most talented musicians.

Due to Covid-19, Pinefest have had to adapt to current restrictions, so things are expected be a little different this year with a street festival dedicated to local musicians playing their own original music.

Never the less, Yepoon Tropical Pinefest is going ahead and we want YOU, all you need to do is follow the link and submit your application!

Banksy & Pinky had a chat with one half of Busby Marou - Jeremy Marou about why Pinefest is the perfect opportunity for aspiring musos to find their big break.

Tune into the full chat below...

