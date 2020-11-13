Barellan Improvement Project Underway

The Barellan Sportsground irrigation tank replacement project is now underway as local contractor Water Tek began the removal of the old tank earlier this week.

In its place will be the installation of a new Colourbond 250 kilolitre tank with the capacity to refill emergency service vehicles - a timely upgrade as summer approaches.

The new tank is twice the size of the existing tank and will provide more flexibility with watering times.

The new tank features a roof, disallowing the tank to fill with silt and debris like the old tank, which was rusted and leaking. The tank upgrade is part of the Barellan Improvement Project proudly funded through the Australian Government’s Drought Communities Program.

Missed the show? Catch up on Breakfast with Mandy here: