Barmy Army Co-Founder Condemns The Booing Of Steve Smith At Lords

Co-founder of the Barmy Army, Paul Burnham, has said the Barmy Army is “not happy” about the booing of Steve Smith at Lords.

LISTEN HERE:

“I think what Steve Smith had an amazing innings, he got hit by Jofra Archer and to come back out I thought was amazing,” Burnham said on Dan & Leigh for Breakfast.

“And not only should he have been applauded but he should have had a standing ovation as far as I’m concerned.”

Burnham did admit that Smith being out of the Third Test in Headingley was good for England's chances of reclaiming The Ashes .

“We’d much rather he’d play and figure out how to get him out and very disappointed with the Lords crowd.”

