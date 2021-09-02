Barnaby Backs Inland Rail To Gladstone And Brisbane

The Inland Rail project looks likely to be extended to Gladstone with Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce throwing his support behind the controversial multi-billion-dollar project, using the existing agreed route from the New South Wales border to Toowoomba.

The move from the Nationals leader has been posed as politically motivated by The Australian, with reports of 'coal' as the motivator in what could be one of Australia's largest infrastructure projects.

Central Queensland Local News

Spruiking the inland rail link a 'great' carbon abatement project in federal Parliament on Tuesday, Mr. Joyce pledged to spare regional taxes and instead said the government will outline means by which to reach their targets by using technology.

Callide MP Colin Boyce has also thrown his support behind the inland rail line, suggesting that the "line from Toowoomba to Gladstone should be built ahead of the Toowoomba to Brisbane line".

“The link from Toowoomba to Acacia Ridge is problematic and expensive,” Mr Boyce said, “I think it [the Gladstone line] is an important piece of infrastructure that needs to be done.”

Further announcements from Mr. Joyce about the Inland Rail will be delivered at the National Press Club on September 3.



