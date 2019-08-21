Barrett And Brown On A Potential Mass Player Exodus At Freo

Nathan Brown and Damian Barrett have told Rush Hour Fremantle’s next problem will be a potential exodus of players.

Up to four players, including Brad Hill and Ed Langdon, have been linked to trades to other clubs.

“Nat Fyfe head and shoulders above being their best with Walters next best are Brad Hill and Langdon,” Brown told Rush Hour.

“He can play forward, back, in the middle and he can ruck rove, I think they need to keep him but it doesn’t sound like they will.”

Barrett says Brad Hill will seek a trade despite the sacking of Freo coach Ross Lyon.

“As much as Ross Lyon has been linked to that scenario, yes it’s part of it but it’s not going to refrain him from seeking the trade he wants despite the two years of a contract, it’s for personal reasons,” Barrett says.

