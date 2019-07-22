Barrett: 'Ratten Is The Man To Beat For The St Kilda Job'

Damian Barrett joined the Rush Hour and told Billy & JB that he believes Brett Ratten is at the front of the queue for the full-time coaching position at St Kilda.

The Saints won their first game since in six weeks under Ratten on the weekend.

LISTEN HERE:

"I've taken the view that Ratten is the man to beat now with this St Kilda job," Barrett told the Rush Hour.

"He's beautifully positioned. He didn't expect to be interim coach... He's now got a six week runway to present an even more compelling case than what it is already.

"It is already a pretty good case when it comes to his own coaching record. I feel he's as well placed as anyone is in that whole mix."