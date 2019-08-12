Barrett: Worsfold Will Be Gone In 2020 If Essendon Lose Badly In The Last Two Games

Damian Barrett joined the Rush Hour this afternoon to discuss all things footy and Essendon came into focus after a disastrous performance on Saturday night.

Barrett believes that John Worsfold's job is in danger if they Bombers suffer two more bad losses to finish the season.

Essendon suffered a 59 point loss to Port Adelaide in Round 20 before going down by 104 point to the Dogs on Saturday night.

They looked to be cemented in the top eight only a fortnight ago, but their place in September is in serious doubt.

