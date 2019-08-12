Barrett: Worsfold Will Be Gone In 2020 If Essendon Lose Badly In The Last Two Games

3 hours ago

Damian Barrett joined the Rush Hour this afternoon to discuss all things footy and Essendon came into focus after a disastrous performance on Saturday night. 

Barrett believes that John Worsfold's job is in danger if they Bombers suffer two more bad losses to finish the season. 

Essendon suffered a 59 point loss to Port Adelaide in Round 20 before going down by 104 point to the Dogs on Saturday night.  

They looked to be cemented in the top eight only a fortnight ago, but their place in September is in serious doubt. 

