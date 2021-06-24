Barty Top Seeded As Wimbledon Edges Closer

Australian fan-favourite Ash Barty will again go into a grand slam as the top-seeded female when she starts her 2021 Wimbledon campaign.

Just as it was two years ago, Barty begins the English tournament as the leading player, and hopes to emulate her best form after coming off an injury during the French Open.

The 25-year-old withdrew from her second round match in Paris due to ongoing injury concern.

Her best finish on the grass-court major is the fourth round, when she lost to American Alison Riske.

A quick turn-around from the French Open, the return of Wimbledon will be welcomed by a limited capacity crowd after cancellation of the event last year.

Alex De Minaur is Australia's top ranked male, seeded at 16 in preparation for opening day on Monday.

At the age of 22, De Minaur aims to surpass his best Wimbledon finish coming in 2018 where he bowed out in round three.

Fellow national representative, the polarising Nick Kygrios is expected to line up in his first major event since the 2021 Australian Open.

Elsewhere, the top ranked men's will be heavily contested after Spaniard Rafael Nadal pulled out of the event.

Winner of the most recent Roland-Garros tournament, Novak Djokovic has his eyes set on winning his 20th Grand Slam, a feat only Nadal and Roger Federer have achieved.

For Djokovic to complete his quest, he will have to pass other top-seeded players, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Dominic Thiem.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.