Yo Events are calling on local bands and musos to register for the 2019 Yo Events Battle of the Bands competition which will take place between 6pm and 9pm on Friday June 28 at the Lake Weeroona Rowing Club Pavilion, Weeroona Avenue, Bendigo.

Battle of the Bands is open to any type of music act – bands, singers, rappers, acoustic, DJ’s as long as they are aged between 12 and 25 years.

City of Greater Bendigo Deputy Youth Mayor Annika Ritchie said Battle of the Bands is an opportunity for young musicians to showcase their talent and gain experience.

“Over the years there have been some really great acts compete and we hope to discover some exciting new acts this year,” Annika said.

“Each act will have approximately 15 minutes on stage to impress the judges and the winning act will receive a free recording session with Montville Lane Sessions studio in July 2019.

“The Battle is a great opportunity for young people to showcase their talent, gain performance experience and win some great prizes but it’s important they register as soon as possible.”

Registrations close on Friday June 21 and can be made online at www.yobendigo.com.au. Musicians are encouraged to register soon as only a maximum of acts will be accepted to perform. Further information can be obtained from Gemma Simpson on 54346170.

Entry to the 2019 Battle of the Bands event is by gold coin donation and there are no pass-outs. Snacks and non-alcoholic drinks will be available. Security, first aid and City staff will be in attendance.

Yo Events is funded by the Victorian State Government’s FReeZA program and is a fully supervised, alcohol-, smoke- and drug-free event.