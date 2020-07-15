BBL: Sydney Sixers Returning to Coffs Harbour in 2021

The Sydney Sixers will return to Coffs Harbour in 2021.

The announcement was made at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium on Wednesday morning.

Following the sell-out match earlier this year, the sporting victory for the region will see the Sixers take on the Brisbane Heat in Coffs Harbour on January 4, 2021 as part of Big Bash League (BBL) 10.

During the announcement, Coffs Harbour Mayor, Cr Denise Knight spoke of the atmosphere during the game in January.

“The atmosphere was truly electric, so many generations of our community and visitors coming together to watch the high level cricket excitement. It is so important for our younger generations to see the game played first hand, it inspires and propels them to pursue similar sporting dreams,” Cr Knight said.

Sydney Sixers General Manager Jodie Hawkins said they are excited to be coming back to Coffs Harbour this summer.

“The January match was one of the highlights of the season, we had a great time and the community was amazing”.

“Our players enjoyed the experience and can’t wait to get back and we really look forward to seeing all the Sixers fans out in magenta again this BBL season.”

Big Bash League is just one of many major events that the Coffs Harbour City Council have been able to secure in recent years for the stadium, with more opportunities expected since the upgrades to the venue.