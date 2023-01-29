The Full BBQ Bangers 400 Countdown List
From INXS to The B52s
Triple M's BBQ Bangers 400 Countdown!
A countdown of 400 of the greatest songs you’d crank at any Barbie for the unofficial long weekend!
Here's the countdown list in full:
|Eagle Rock
|Daddy Cool
|Dani California
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|Out Of Mind Out Of Sight
|Models
|T.N.T.
|AC/DC
|Take On Me
|A-Ha
|Pleasure And Pain
|Divinyls
|Unbelievable [Single Mix]
|EMF
|De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da
|The Police
|Wild Wild West [Single Version]
|The Escape Club
|Morning Glory
|Oasis
|I Want To Break Free
|Queen
|Dancing In The Storm
|Boom Crash Opera
|Running Up That Hill (Radio Edit)
|Kate Bush
|Dreamworld
|Midnight Oil
|Maggie May
|Rod Stewart
|Best Of You
|Foo Fighters
|Senses Working Overtime
|XTC
|Dreams
|Van Halen
|The Horses
|Daryl Braithwaite
|Bring Me Some Water
|Melissa Etheridge
|Lady Writer
|Dire Straits
|What I've Done
|Linkin Park
|Bizarre Love Triangle [Single Edit]
|New Order
|You Got Nothing I Want
|Cold Chisel
|Every Morning
|Sugar Ray
|Take It Easy
|The Eagles
|Let's Go Crazy [Album Version]
|Prince
|Angel of Harlem
|U2
|Jeremy [Album Version]
|Pearl Jam
|Footloose [Single Version]
|Kenny Loggins
|We Gotta Get Out Of This Place
|The Angels
|Don't Stop Me Now
|Queen
|Zebra
|The John Butler Trio
|Everywhere
|Fleetwood Mac
|Fly Away
|Lenny Kravitz
|We Built This City
|Starship
|Space Oddity
|David Bowie
|The Final Countdown [Single Edit]
|Europe
|Boulevard Of Broken Dreams
|Green Day
|Rush [Album Version]
|Big Audio Dynamite
|You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth [Single Mix]
|Meat Loaf
|Good Times
|INXS & Jimmy Barnes
|Our House
|Madness
|Lonely Boy
|The Black Keys
|Learning To Fly
|Pink Floyd
|I Want A New Drug
|Huey Lewis and the News
|I Need A Lover [Single Version]
|John Mellencamp
|Blue Sky Mine
|Midnight Oil
|Just Can't Get Enough
|Depeche Mode
|Zombie
|The Cranberries
|Cold As Ice
|Foreigner
|Like, Wow - Wipeout
|Hoodoo Gurus
|The Bad Touch [Radio Edit]
|The Bloodhound Gang
|Glory Days (Album)
|Bruce Springsteen
|I Don't Want A Lover
|Texas
|Can't Stop
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|Alive and Kicking [Single Mix]
|Simple Minds
|Cats in The Cradle
|Ugly Kid Joe
|Turning Japanese
|The Vapors
|No Lies
|Noiseworks
|Sympathy For The Devil
|The Rolling Stones
|Simply Irresistable
|Robert Palmer
|King Of The Mountain
|Midnight Oil
|The Impression That I Get
|The Mighty Mighty Bosstones
|I Want Your Love
|Transvision Vamp
|Radio Ga Ga
|Queen
|Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me [Single Version]
|U2
|The Nips Are Getting Bigger
|Mental as Anything
|Life is a Highway
|Tom Cochrane
|Who Made Who
|AC/DC
|Two Princes
|Spin Doctors
|Patience
|Guns N' Roses
|Let's Go To Bed
|The Cure
|Rush You
|Baby Animals
|Dreadlock Holiday
|10cc
|Selling The Drama
|Live
|Jessie's Girl
|Rick Springfield
|Real World
|Matchbox Twenty
|Invisible Touch
|Genesis
|Rock The Casbah
|The Clash
|American Pie
|Don McLean
|Original Sin
|INXS
|Generator
|Foo Fighters
|Relax
|Frankie Goes To Hollywood
|Rebel Rebel [Album Version]
|David Bowie
|Touch
|Noiseworks
|Atomic
|Blondie
|All Torn Down
|The Living End
|It's Still Rock and Roll To Me
|Billy Joel
|Dreams
|The Cranberries
|Love Bites
|Def Leppard
|I Write Sins Not Tragedies
|Panic! At The Disco
|Come Said The Boy [Single Version]
|Mondo Rock
|Livin' On The Edge
|Aerosmith
|Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting
|Elton John
|Lay Down Your Guns
|Jimmy Barnes
|Real Wild Child
|Iggy Pop
|Rebel Yell
|Billy Idol
|Let's Stick Together [1988 Remix]
|Bryan Ferry
|Don't Cry
|Guns N' Roses
|Rock Lobster [Single Version]
|The B-52's
|Don't Need Love
|Johnny Diesel and The Injectors
|Edge Of Seventeen [Edit]
|Stevie Nicks
|All Apologies (Acoustic) [ACO] [LIV]
|Nirvana
|I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)
|The Proclaimers
|Sunsets
|Powderfinger
|Roxanne
|The Police
|Lump
|The Presidents Of The United States Of America
|Here I Go Again '87 [Album Version]
|Whitesnake
|Mr Jones
|Counting Crows
|Raspberry Beret
|Prince
|Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
|AC/DC
|Midnight Blue
|Lou Gramm
|American Idiot [Clean Edit]
|Green Day
|In Between Days
|The Cure
|I Love Rock N Roll
|Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
|Push
|Matchbox Twenty
|Sultans Of Swing
|Dire Straits
|Bad Medicine [Single]
|Bon Jovi
|Ironic
|Alanis Morissette
|Listen Like Thieves
|INXS
|Don't Bring Me Down
|Electric Light Orchestra
|Straight Lines
|Silverchair
|Rev It Up
|Jerry Harrison
|Evie (Parts 1, 2 and 3)
|Stevie Wright
|Stand Back
|Stevie Nicks
|Holiday
|Green Day
|Underneath The Radar [Single Version]
|Underworld
|Under Pressure
|Queen and David Bowie
|3 A.M.
|Matchbox Twenty
|Blue Monday ['88]
|New Order
|Miss You
|The Rolling Stones
|Solid Rock
|Goanna
|Daughter
|Pearl Jam
|Tonight She Comes
|The Cars
|Message In A Bottle
|The Police
|Butterfly [Clean Album Version]
|Crazy Town
|Eye of the Tiger
|Survivor
|Tip Of My Tongue
|Diesel
|Echo Beach
|Martha and the Muffins
|Cover Me
|Bruce Springsteen
|You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet
|Bachman Turner Overdrive
|Pick You Up
|Powderfinger
|Funky Town [Single Version]
|Pseudo Echo
|Life In The Fast Lane
|The Eagles
|Forgotten Years
|Midnight Oil
|Girls On Film
|Duran Duran
|1979
|Smashing Pumpkins
|Orange Crush
|R.E.M.
|I Ran (So Far Away)
|A Flock Of Seagulls
|I Want It All
|Queen
|One Week
|Barenaked Ladies
|Boys In Town
|Divinyls
|Road To Nowhere
|Talking Heads
|Tubthumping
|Chumbawamba
|I Was Made For Lovin' You [Album version]
|Kiss
|The Power Of Love
|Huey Lewis and the News
|About A Girl (Acoustic) [ACO] [LIV]
|Nirvana
|Chained To The Wheel
|The Black Sorrows
|When You Were Young
|The Killers
|Counting The Beat
|The Swingers
|It's My Life
|Bon Jovi
|Electric Blue
|Icehouse
|When Love Comes To Town
|U2 and B.B. King
|Hold the Line
|Toto
|Yesterdays
|Guns N' Roses
|Barbados
|Models
|Are You Gonna Go My Way
|Lenny Kravitz
|Maneater
|Hall & Oates
|Thunderstruck
|AC/DC
|My Sharona [Long Version]
|The Knack
|All Fired Up [Single Version]
|Pat Benatar
|Scar Tissue
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|Two Tribes
|Frankie Goes To Hollywood
|Little Lion Man [Clean Version]
|Mumford and Sons
|What I Like About You
|The Romantics
|Walk Of Life
|Dire Straits
|Creep
|Radiohead
|And We Danced
|The Hooters
|Helping Hand
|The Screaming Jets
|When Tomorrow Comes
|Eurythmics
|Take A Long Line
|The Angels
|Sussudio
|Phil Collins
|Girl, You'll Be A Woman Soon
|Urge Overkill
|New Sensation
|INXS
|Let's Go
|The Cars
|Just Like Paradise
|David Lee Roth
|All The Small Things
|Blink-182
|Ashes To Ashes [Album Version]
|David Bowie
|Pour Some Sugar On Me
|Def Leppard
|Walkin' On The Sun
|Smash Mouth
|Ride The Night Away
|Jimmy Barnes
|Brown Eyed Girl
|Van Morrison
|New Year's Day [Remastered][Album Version]
|U2
|Song 2
|Blur
|Romeo And Juliet [Single Version]
|Dire Straits
|Take Me Back
|Noiseworks
|Shiny Happy People
|R.E.M.
|Runnin' Down A Dream
|Tom Petty
|Don't Stop Believin'
|Journey
|Wake Me Up When September Ends
|Green Day
|Shout to the top
|Style Council
|High Voltage
|AC/DC
|Good Thing
|Fine Young Cannibals
|Use Somebody
|Kings Of Leon
|Seven Wonders
|Fleetwood Mac
|Read About It
|Midnight Oil
|Just A Girl
|No Doubt
|I Send A Message
|INXS
|Tiny Dancer
|Elton John
|Where The Streets Have No Name
|U2
|Friday I'm In Love
|The Cure
|Onion Skin
|Boom Crash Opera
|Tell Me Baby
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|Owner of a Lonely Heart [Single Version]
|Yes
|Errol
|Australian Crawl
|Somebody To Love
|Queen
|Santa Monica
|Everclear
|It's The End Of The World As We Know It
|R.E.M.
|Long Day
|Matchbox Twenty
|Come On Eileen
|Dexys Midnight Runners
|Wish You Were Here
|Pink Floyd
|Sledgehammer (album)
|Peter Gabriel
|White Wedding [Single Mix]
|Billy Idol
|Last Kiss
|Pearl Jam
|Crazy
|Icehouse
|Rock & Roll All Nite
|Kiss
|I Hear Motion
|Models
|Walk This Way [7"]
|Run-D.M.C. Vs Aerosmith
|Thnks Fr Th Mmrs
|Fall Out Boy
|My Baby
|Cold Chisel
|The Heat Is On
|Glenn Frey
|It's Only Rock n Roll (But I like it)
|The Rolling Stones
|Rain [Radio Edit]
|Dragon
|Run To You
|Bryan Adams
|What's Up? [Radio Version]
|4 Non Blondes
|Why Can't This Be Love
|Van Halen
|Who Can It Be Now
|Men At Work
|Don't Look Back In Anger
|Oasis
|Addicted to Love [Album Version]
|Robert Palmer
|Rock And Roll
|Led Zeppelin
|Cry In Shame [Single Version]
|Johnny Diesel and The Injectors
|Roam [Album Version]
|The B-52's
|Slide
|Goo Goo Dolls
|Live and Let Die
|Guns N' Roses
|Shout [Short]
|Tears For Fears
|Short Memory
|Midnight Oil
|Evil Woman
|Electric Light Orchestra
|My Hero
|Foo Fighters
|Would I Lie To You
|Eurythmics
|No Second Prize
|Jimmy Barnes
|Handle With Care
|Traveling Wilburys
|Back In Black
|AC/DC
|You're My Best Friend
|Queen
|Little Red Corvette
|Prince
|Warning
|Green Day
|Bennie And The Jets
|Elton John
|Mysterious Ways
|U2
|The Boys Of Summer
|Don Henley
|Come Out and Play [Keep 'Em Separated]
|The Offspring
|Don't Stop
|Fleetwood Mac
|Do You See What I See
|Hunters & Collectors
|Modern Love [Album Version]
|David Bowie
|Kryptonite
|3 Doors Down
|And She Was
|Talking Heads
|I Touch Myself
|Divinyls
|Stuck In the Middle With You
|Stealers Wheel
|The Dead Heart
|Midnight Oil
|Call Me
|Blondie
|Burn For You
|INXS
|Even Flow
|Pearl Jam
|Close To Me
|The Cure
|Money
|Pink Floyd
|What's My Scene
|Hoodoo Gurus
|Africa [Single Version]
|Toto
|Are You Gonna Be My Girl
|Jet
|Danger Zone
|Kenny Loggins
|Even Better Than The Real Thing
|U2
|Killer Queen
|Queen
|Boys Light Up
|Australian Crawl
|Give It Away [Album]
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|Forever Now
|Cold Chisel
|Born To Run
|Bruce Springsteen
|Little Lies
|Fleetwood Mac
|One Word
|Baby Animals
|Hungry Like The Wolf
|Duran Duran
|Paradise City [Remastered]
|Guns N' Roses
|To Be With You
|Mr Big
|Whip It
|Devo
|Janie's Got A Gun [Album Version]
|Aerosmith
|Sweet Home Alabama
|Lynyrd Skynyrd
|Tomorrow [Single Version]
|Silverchair
|Let's Dance
|David Bowie
|Somebody Told Me
|The Killers
|Dumb Things
|Paul Kelly and The Messengers
|Whole Lotta Love
|Led Zeppelin
|The Middle
|Jimmy Eat World
|Sunday Bloody Sunday
|U2
|Don't You (Forget About Me)
|Simple Minds
|Piano Man [Album Version]
|Billy Joel
|Better
|The Screaming Jets
|Centerfold
|J. Geils Band
|Breaking the Girl [Radio Edit]
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|Friday on My Mind
|The Easybeats
|Bow River
|Cold Chisel
|Free Fallin'
|Tom Petty
|Wish You Well
|Bernard Fanning
|Kickstart My Heart
|Motley Crue
|Another One Bites the Dust
|Queen
|Learn To Fly
|Foo Fighters
|Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) [Radio Edit]
|Eurythmics
|Mystify
|INXS
|The Gambler
|Kenny Rogers
|Lightning Crashes [Album Version]
|Live
|Hurts So Good
|John Mellencamp
|Sounds Of Then
|GANGgajang
|Highway To Hell
|AC/DC
|Semi-Charmed Life [Radio Edit]
|Third Eye Blind
|I Got You
|Split Enz
|In The End
|Linkin Park
|Dreams
|Fleetwood Mac
|What You Need
|INXS
|All Star
|Smash Mouth
|Knockin' On Heaven's Door
|Guns N' Roses
|Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
|The Police
|You Give Love A Bad Name
|Bon Jovi
|Come As You Are
|Nirvana
|Revolution
|The Beatles
|Flame Trees
|Cold Chisel
|Sex On Fire
|Kings Of Leon
|Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again
|The Angels
|We Didn't Start The Fire
|Billy Joel
|Power and the Passion
|Midnight Oil
|Riptide
|Vance Joy
|Crazy Little Thing Called Love
|Queen
|Run To Paradise
|Choirboys
|Superstition
|Stevie Wonder
|Pretty Fly (For A White Guy) [Album Version]
|The Offspring
|Throw Your Arms Around Me [Original Version]
|Hunters & Collectors
|Beautiful Day
|U2
|You Can't Always Get What You Want
|The Rolling Stones
|Don't Change
|INXS
|Wonderwall
|Oasis
|Born In The U.S.A
|Bruce Springsteen
|Enter Sandman
|Metallica
|Reckless (Don't Be So)
|Australian Crawl
|(Baby I've Got You) On My Mind
|Powderfinger
|Bat Out of Hell [Album Version]
|Meat Loaf
|Desire
|U2
|When I Come Around
|Green Day
|Something So Strong
|Crowded House
|Another Brick in the Wall
|Pink Floyd
|Jump
|Van Halen
|By The Way
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|Cheap Wine
|Cold Chisel
|Smooth
|Santana Feat. Rob Thomas
|Heart Of Glass
|Blondie
|November Rain
|Guns N' Roses
|To Her Door
|Paul Kelly
|(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction [Stereo]
|The Rolling Stones
|Better Man
|Pearl Jam
|Money For Nothing [Album Version]
|Dire Straits
|Holy Grail
|Hunters & Collectors
|In the Air Tonight
|Phil Collins
|It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll)
|AC/DC
|You Oughta Know [Clean Version]
|Alanis Morissette
|Never Tear Us Apart
|INXS
|Everlong
|Foo Fighters
|Losing My Religion
|R.E.M.
|Black Dog
|Led Zeppelin
|Dancing In the Dark
|Bruce Springsteen
|Beds are Burning
|Midnight Oil
|Love Shack [Single Version]
|The B-52's
|April Sun In Cuba
|Dragon
|Pride (In The Name Of Love)
|U2
|Alive
|Pearl Jam
|Great Southern Land
|Icehouse
|Summer Of '69
|Bryan Adams
|Epic
|Faith No More
|We Will Rock You / We Are The Champions
|Queen
|Start Me Up
|The Rolling Stones
|Time Of Your Life (Good Riddance)
|Green Day
|Working Class Man
|Jimmy Barnes
|Hotel California [Remastered]
|The Eagles
|Livin' On A Prayer
|Bon Jovi
|My Happiness
|Powderfinger
|When Doves Cry [Single Version]
|Prince
|You Shook Me All Night Long
|AC/DC
|Under The Bridge
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|You're The Voice [Single Version]
|John Farnham
|Bohemian Rhapsody
|Queen
|Sweet Child O' Mine [Remastered]
|Guns N' Roses
|Times Like These
|Foo Fighters
|Go Your Own Way
|Fleetwood Mac
|Mr Brightside
|The Killers
|Need You Tonight
|INXS
|Stairway To Heaven
|Led Zeppelin
|Down Under
|Men At Work
|Smells Like Teen Spirit
|Nirvana
|Khe Sanh
|Cold Chisel