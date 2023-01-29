The Full Triple M BBQ Bangers List

From INXS to The B52s

Article heading image for The Full Triple M BBQ Bangers List

The soundtrack to summer!

A list of the greatest songs you’d crank at any Barbie for the unofficial long weekend!

Here's the list in full:

Eagle RockDaddy Cool
Dani CaliforniaRed Hot Chili Peppers
Out Of Mind Out Of SightModels
T.N.T.AC/DC
Take On MeA-Ha
Pleasure And PainDivinyls
Unbelievable [Single Mix]EMF
De Do Do Do, De Da Da DaThe Police
Wild Wild West [Single Version]The Escape Club
Morning GloryOasis
I Want To Break FreeQueen
Dancing In The StormBoom Crash Opera
Running Up That Hill (Radio Edit)Kate Bush
DreamworldMidnight Oil
Maggie MayRod Stewart
Best Of YouFoo Fighters
Senses Working OvertimeXTC
DreamsVan Halen
The HorsesDaryl Braithwaite
Bring Me Some WaterMelissa Etheridge
Lady WriterDire Straits
What I've DoneLinkin Park
Bizarre Love Triangle [Single Edit]New Order
You Got Nothing I WantCold Chisel
Every MorningSugar Ray
Take It EasyThe Eagles
Let's Go Crazy [Album Version]Prince
Angel of HarlemU2
Jeremy [Album Version]Pearl Jam
Footloose [Single Version]Kenny Loggins
We Gotta Get Out Of This PlaceThe Angels
Don't Stop Me NowQueen
ZebraThe John Butler Trio
EverywhereFleetwood Mac
Fly AwayLenny Kravitz
We Built This CityStarship
Space OddityDavid Bowie
The Final Countdown [Single Edit]Europe
Boulevard Of Broken DreamsGreen Day
Rush [Album Version]Big Audio Dynamite
You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth [Single Mix]Meat Loaf
Good TimesINXS & Jimmy Barnes
Our HouseMadness
Lonely BoyThe Black Keys
Learning To FlyPink Floyd
I Want A New DrugHuey Lewis and the News
I Need A Lover [Single Version]John Mellencamp
Blue Sky MineMidnight Oil
Just Can't Get EnoughDepeche Mode
ZombieThe Cranberries
Cold As IceForeigner
Like, Wow - WipeoutHoodoo Gurus
The Bad Touch [Radio Edit]The Bloodhound Gang
Glory Days (Album)Bruce Springsteen
I Don't Want A LoverTexas
Can't StopRed Hot Chili Peppers
Alive and Kicking [Single Mix]Simple Minds
Cats in The CradleUgly Kid Joe
Turning JapaneseThe Vapors
No LiesNoiseworks
Sympathy For The DevilThe Rolling Stones
Simply IrresistableRobert Palmer
King Of The MountainMidnight Oil
The Impression That I GetThe Mighty Mighty Bosstones
I Want Your LoveTransvision Vamp
Radio Ga GaQueen
Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me [Single Version]U2
The Nips Are Getting BiggerMental as Anything
Life is a HighwayTom Cochrane
Who Made WhoAC/DC
Two PrincesSpin Doctors
PatienceGuns N' Roses
Let's Go To BedThe Cure
Rush YouBaby Animals
Dreadlock Holiday10cc
Selling The DramaLive
Jessie's GirlRick Springfield
Real WorldMatchbox Twenty
Invisible TouchGenesis
Rock The CasbahThe Clash
American PieDon McLean
Original SinINXS
GeneratorFoo Fighters
RelaxFrankie Goes To Hollywood
Rebel Rebel [Album Version]David Bowie
TouchNoiseworks
AtomicBlondie
All Torn DownThe Living End
It's Still Rock and Roll To MeBilly Joel
DreamsThe Cranberries
Love BitesDef Leppard
I Write Sins Not TragediesPanic! At The Disco
Come Said The Boy [Single Version]Mondo Rock
Livin' On The EdgeAerosmith
Saturday Night's Alright For FightingElton John
Lay Down Your GunsJimmy Barnes
Real Wild ChildIggy Pop
Rebel YellBilly Idol
Let's Stick Together [1988 Remix]Bryan Ferry
Don't CryGuns N' Roses
Rock Lobster [Single Version]The B-52's
Don't Need LoveJohnny Diesel and The Injectors
Edge Of Seventeen [Edit]Stevie Nicks
All Apologies (Acoustic) [ACO] [LIV]Nirvana
I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)The Proclaimers
SunsetsPowderfinger
RoxanneThe Police
LumpThe Presidents Of The United States Of America
Here I Go Again '87 [Album Version]Whitesnake
Mr Jones Counting Crows
Raspberry BeretPrince
Dirty Deeds Done Dirt CheapAC/DC
Midnight BlueLou Gramm
American Idiot [Clean Edit]Green Day
In Between DaysThe Cure
I Love Rock N RollJoan Jett & The Blackhearts
PushMatchbox Twenty
Sultans Of SwingDire Straits
Bad Medicine [Single]Bon Jovi
IronicAlanis Morissette
Listen Like ThievesINXS
Don't Bring Me DownElectric Light Orchestra
Straight LinesSilverchair
Rev It UpJerry Harrison
Evie (Parts 1, 2 and 3)Stevie Wright
Stand BackStevie Nicks
HolidayGreen Day
Underneath The Radar [Single Version]Underworld
Under PressureQueen and David Bowie
3 A.M.Matchbox Twenty
Blue Monday ['88]New Order
Miss YouThe Rolling Stones
Solid RockGoanna
DaughterPearl Jam
Tonight She ComesThe Cars
Message In A BottleThe Police
Butterfly [Clean Album Version]Crazy Town
Eye of the TigerSurvivor
Tip Of My TongueDiesel
Echo BeachMartha and the Muffins
Cover MeBruce Springsteen
You Ain't Seen Nothing YetBachman Turner Overdrive
Pick You UpPowderfinger
Funky Town [Single Version]Pseudo Echo
Life In The Fast LaneThe Eagles
Forgotten YearsMidnight Oil
Girls On FilmDuran Duran
1979Smashing Pumpkins
Orange CrushR.E.M.
I Ran (So Far Away)A Flock Of Seagulls
I Want It AllQueen
One WeekBarenaked Ladies
Boys In TownDivinyls
Road To NowhereTalking Heads
TubthumpingChumbawamba
I Was Made For Lovin' You [Album version]Kiss
The Power Of LoveHuey Lewis and the News
About A Girl (Acoustic) [ACO] [LIV]Nirvana
Chained To The WheelThe Black Sorrows
When You Were YoungThe Killers
Counting The BeatThe Swingers
It's My LifeBon Jovi
Electric BlueIcehouse
When Love Comes To TownU2 and B.B. King
Hold the LineToto
YesterdaysGuns N' Roses
BarbadosModels
Are You Gonna Go My WayLenny Kravitz
ManeaterHall & Oates
ThunderstruckAC/DC
My Sharona [Long Version]The Knack
All Fired Up [Single Version]Pat Benatar
Scar TissueRed Hot Chili Peppers
Two TribesFrankie Goes To Hollywood
Little Lion Man [Clean Version]Mumford and Sons
What I Like About YouThe Romantics
Walk Of LifeDire Straits
CreepRadiohead
And We DancedThe Hooters
Helping HandThe Screaming Jets
When Tomorrow ComesEurythmics
Take A Long LineThe Angels
SussudioPhil Collins
Girl, You'll Be A Woman SoonUrge Overkill
New SensationINXS
Let's GoThe Cars
Just Like ParadiseDavid Lee Roth
All The Small ThingsBlink-182
Ashes To Ashes [Album Version]David Bowie
Pour Some Sugar On MeDef Leppard
Walkin' On The SunSmash Mouth
Ride The Night AwayJimmy Barnes
Brown Eyed GirlVan Morrison
New Year's Day [Remastered][Album Version]U2
Song 2Blur
Romeo And Juliet [Single Version]Dire Straits
Take Me BackNoiseworks
Shiny Happy PeopleR.E.M.
Runnin' Down A DreamTom Petty
Don't Stop Believin'Journey
Wake Me Up When September EndsGreen Day
Shout to the topStyle Council
High VoltageAC/DC
Good ThingFine Young Cannibals
Use SomebodyKings Of Leon
Seven WondersFleetwood Mac
Read About ItMidnight Oil
Just A GirlNo Doubt
I Send A MessageINXS
Tiny DancerElton John
Where The Streets Have No NameU2
Friday I'm In LoveThe Cure
Onion SkinBoom Crash Opera
Tell Me BabyRed Hot Chili Peppers
Owner of a Lonely Heart [Single Version]Yes
ErrolAustralian Crawl
Somebody To LoveQueen
Santa MonicaEverclear
It's The End Of The World As We Know ItR.E.M.
Long DayMatchbox Twenty
Come On EileenDexys Midnight Runners
Wish You Were HerePink Floyd
Sledgehammer (album)Peter Gabriel
White Wedding [Single Mix]Billy Idol
Last KissPearl Jam
CrazyIcehouse
Rock & Roll All NiteKiss
I Hear MotionModels
Walk This Way [7"]Run-D.M.C. Vs Aerosmith
Thnks Fr Th MmrsFall Out Boy
My BabyCold Chisel
The Heat Is OnGlenn Frey
It's Only Rock n Roll (But I like it)The Rolling Stones
Rain [Radio Edit]Dragon
Run To YouBryan Adams
What's Up? [Radio Version]4 Non Blondes
Why Can't This Be LoveVan Halen
Who Can It Be NowMen At Work
Don't Look Back In AngerOasis
Addicted to Love [Album Version]Robert Palmer
Rock And RollLed Zeppelin
Cry In Shame [Single Version]Johnny Diesel and The Injectors
Roam [Album Version]The B-52's
SlideGoo Goo Dolls
Live and Let DieGuns N' Roses
Shout [Short]Tears For Fears
Short MemoryMidnight Oil
Evil WomanElectric Light Orchestra
My HeroFoo Fighters
Would I Lie To YouEurythmics
No Second PrizeJimmy Barnes
Handle With CareTraveling Wilburys
Back In BlackAC/DC
You're My Best FriendQueen
Little Red CorvettePrince
WarningGreen Day
Bennie And The JetsElton John
Mysterious WaysU2
The Boys Of SummerDon Henley
Come Out and Play [Keep 'Em Separated]The Offspring
Don't StopFleetwood Mac
Do You See What I SeeHunters & Collectors
Modern Love [Album Version]David Bowie
Kryptonite3 Doors Down
And She WasTalking Heads
I Touch MyselfDivinyls
Stuck In the Middle With YouStealers Wheel
The Dead HeartMidnight Oil
Call Me Blondie
Burn For YouINXS
Even FlowPearl Jam
Close To MeThe Cure
MoneyPink Floyd
What's My SceneHoodoo Gurus
Africa [Single Version]Toto
Are You Gonna Be My GirlJet
Danger ZoneKenny Loggins
Even Better Than The Real ThingU2
Killer QueenQueen
Boys Light UpAustralian Crawl
Give It Away [Album]Red Hot Chili Peppers
Forever NowCold Chisel
Born To RunBruce Springsteen
Little LiesFleetwood Mac
One WordBaby Animals
Hungry Like The WolfDuran Duran
Paradise City [Remastered]Guns N' Roses
To Be With YouMr Big
Whip ItDevo
Janie's Got A Gun [Album Version]Aerosmith
Sweet Home AlabamaLynyrd Skynyrd
Tomorrow [Single Version]Silverchair
Let's DanceDavid Bowie
Somebody Told MeThe Killers
Dumb ThingsPaul Kelly and The Messengers
Whole Lotta LoveLed Zeppelin
The MiddleJimmy Eat World
Sunday Bloody SundayU2
Don't You (Forget About Me)Simple Minds
Piano Man [Album Version]Billy Joel
BetterThe Screaming Jets
CenterfoldJ. Geils Band
Breaking the Girl [Radio Edit]Red Hot Chili Peppers
Friday on My MindThe Easybeats
Bow RiverCold Chisel
Free Fallin'Tom Petty
Wish You WellBernard Fanning
Kickstart My HeartMotley Crue
Another One Bites the DustQueen
Learn To FlyFoo Fighters
Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) [Radio Edit]Eurythmics
MystifyINXS
The GamblerKenny Rogers
Lightning Crashes [Album Version]Live
Hurts So GoodJohn Mellencamp
Sounds Of ThenGANGgajang
Highway To HellAC/DC
Semi-Charmed Life [Radio Edit]Third Eye Blind
I Got You Split Enz
In The EndLinkin Park
DreamsFleetwood Mac
What You NeedINXS
All StarSmash Mouth
Knockin' On Heaven's DoorGuns N' Roses
Every Little Thing She Does Is MagicThe Police
You Give Love A Bad NameBon Jovi
Come As You AreNirvana
RevolutionThe Beatles
Flame TreesCold Chisel
Sex On FireKings Of Leon
Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face AgainThe Angels
We Didn't Start The FireBilly Joel
Power and the PassionMidnight Oil
RiptideVance Joy
Crazy Little Thing Called LoveQueen
Run To ParadiseChoirboys
SuperstitionStevie Wonder
Pretty Fly (For A White Guy) [Album Version]The Offspring
Throw Your Arms Around Me [Original Version]Hunters & Collectors
Beautiful DayU2
You Can't Always Get What You WantThe Rolling Stones
Don't ChangeINXS
WonderwallOasis
Born In The U.S.ABruce Springsteen
Enter SandmanMetallica
Reckless (Don't Be So)Australian Crawl
(Baby I've Got You) On My MindPowderfinger
Bat Out of Hell [Album Version]Meat Loaf
DesireU2
When I Come AroundGreen Day
Something So StrongCrowded House
Another Brick in the WallPink Floyd
JumpVan Halen
By The WayRed Hot Chili Peppers
Cheap WineCold Chisel
SmoothSantana Feat. Rob Thomas
Heart Of GlassBlondie
November RainGuns N' Roses
To Her DoorPaul Kelly
(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction [Stereo]The Rolling Stones
Better ManPearl Jam
Money For Nothing [Album Version]Dire Straits
Holy GrailHunters & Collectors
In the Air TonightPhil Collins
It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll)AC/DC
You Oughta Know [Clean Version]Alanis Morissette
Never Tear Us ApartINXS
EverlongFoo Fighters
Losing My ReligionR.E.M.
Black DogLed Zeppelin
Dancing In the DarkBruce Springsteen
Beds are BurningMidnight Oil
Love Shack [Single Version]The B-52's
April Sun In Cuba Dragon
Pride (In The Name Of Love)U2
AlivePearl Jam
Great Southern LandIcehouse
Summer Of '69Bryan Adams
EpicFaith No More
We Will Rock You / We Are The ChampionsQueen
Start Me UpThe Rolling Stones
Time Of Your Life (Good Riddance)Green Day
Working Class ManJimmy Barnes
Hotel California [Remastered]The Eagles
Livin' On A PrayerBon Jovi
My HappinessPowderfinger
When Doves Cry [Single Version]Prince
You Shook Me All Night LongAC/DC
Under The BridgeRed Hot Chili Peppers
You're The Voice [Single Version]John Farnham
Bohemian RhapsodyQueen
Sweet Child O' Mine [Remastered]Guns N' Roses
Times Like TheseFoo Fighters
Go Your Own WayFleetwood Mac
Mr BrightsideThe Killers
Need You TonightINXS
Stairway To HeavenLed Zeppelin
Down UnderMen At Work
Smells Like Teen SpiritNirvana
Khe SanhCold Chisel

29 January 2023

