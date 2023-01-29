The Full Triple M BBQ Bangers List

Eagle Rock Daddy Cool

Dani California Red Hot Chili Peppers

Out Of Mind Out Of Sight Models

T.N.T. AC/DC

Take On Me A-Ha

Pleasure And Pain Divinyls

Unbelievable [Single Mix] EMF

De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da The Police

Wild Wild West [Single Version] The Escape Club

Morning Glory Oasis

I Want To Break Free Queen

Dancing In The Storm Boom Crash Opera

Running Up That Hill (Radio Edit) Kate Bush

Dreamworld Midnight Oil

Maggie May Rod Stewart

Best Of You Foo Fighters

Senses Working Overtime XTC

Dreams Van Halen

The Horses Daryl Braithwaite

Bring Me Some Water Melissa Etheridge

Lady Writer Dire Straits

What I've Done Linkin Park

Bizarre Love Triangle [Single Edit] New Order

You Got Nothing I Want Cold Chisel

Every Morning Sugar Ray

Take It Easy The Eagles

Let's Go Crazy [Album Version] Prince

Angel of Harlem U2

Jeremy [Album Version] Pearl Jam

Footloose [Single Version] Kenny Loggins

We Gotta Get Out Of This Place The Angels

Don't Stop Me Now Queen

Zebra The John Butler Trio

Everywhere Fleetwood Mac

Fly Away Lenny Kravitz

We Built This City Starship

Space Oddity David Bowie

The Final Countdown [Single Edit] Europe

Boulevard Of Broken Dreams Green Day

Rush [Album Version] Big Audio Dynamite

You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth [Single Mix] Meat Loaf

Good Times INXS & Jimmy Barnes

Our House Madness

Lonely Boy The Black Keys

Learning To Fly Pink Floyd

I Want A New Drug Huey Lewis and the News

I Need A Lover [Single Version] John Mellencamp

Blue Sky Mine Midnight Oil

Just Can't Get Enough Depeche Mode

Zombie The Cranberries

Cold As Ice Foreigner

Like, Wow - Wipeout Hoodoo Gurus

The Bad Touch [Radio Edit] The Bloodhound Gang

Glory Days (Album) Bruce Springsteen

I Don't Want A Lover Texas

Can't Stop Red Hot Chili Peppers

Alive and Kicking [Single Mix] Simple Minds

Cats in The Cradle Ugly Kid Joe

Turning Japanese The Vapors

No Lies Noiseworks

Sympathy For The Devil The Rolling Stones

Simply Irresistable Robert Palmer

King Of The Mountain Midnight Oil

The Impression That I Get The Mighty Mighty Bosstones

I Want Your Love Transvision Vamp

Radio Ga Ga Queen

Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me [Single Version] U2

The Nips Are Getting Bigger Mental as Anything

Life is a Highway Tom Cochrane

Who Made Who AC/DC

Two Princes Spin Doctors

Patience Guns N' Roses

Let's Go To Bed The Cure

Rush You Baby Animals

Dreadlock Holiday 10cc

Selling The Drama Live

Jessie's Girl Rick Springfield

Real World Matchbox Twenty

Invisible Touch Genesis

Rock The Casbah The Clash

American Pie Don McLean

Original Sin INXS

Generator Foo Fighters

Relax Frankie Goes To Hollywood

Rebel Rebel [Album Version] David Bowie

Touch Noiseworks

Atomic Blondie

All Torn Down The Living End

It's Still Rock and Roll To Me Billy Joel

Dreams The Cranberries

Love Bites Def Leppard

I Write Sins Not Tragedies Panic! At The Disco

Come Said The Boy [Single Version] Mondo Rock

Livin' On The Edge Aerosmith

Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting Elton John

Lay Down Your Guns Jimmy Barnes

Real Wild Child Iggy Pop

Rebel Yell Billy Idol

Let's Stick Together [1988 Remix] Bryan Ferry

Don't Cry Guns N' Roses

Rock Lobster [Single Version] The B-52's

Don't Need Love Johnny Diesel and The Injectors

Edge Of Seventeen [Edit] Stevie Nicks

All Apologies (Acoustic) [ACO] [LIV] Nirvana

I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) The Proclaimers

Sunsets Powderfinger

Roxanne The Police

Lump The Presidents Of The United States Of America

Here I Go Again '87 [Album Version] Whitesnake

Mr Jones Counting Crows

Raspberry Beret Prince

Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap AC/DC

Midnight Blue Lou Gramm

American Idiot [Clean Edit] Green Day

In Between Days The Cure

I Love Rock N Roll Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

Push Matchbox Twenty

Sultans Of Swing Dire Straits

Bad Medicine [Single] Bon Jovi

Ironic Alanis Morissette

Listen Like Thieves INXS

Don't Bring Me Down Electric Light Orchestra

Straight Lines Silverchair

Rev It Up Jerry Harrison

Evie (Parts 1, 2 and 3) Stevie Wright

Stand Back Stevie Nicks

Holiday Green Day

Underneath The Radar [Single Version] Underworld

Under Pressure Queen and David Bowie

3 A.M. Matchbox Twenty

Blue Monday ['88] New Order

Miss You The Rolling Stones

Solid Rock Goanna

Daughter Pearl Jam

Tonight She Comes The Cars

Message In A Bottle The Police

Butterfly [Clean Album Version] Crazy Town

Eye of the Tiger Survivor

Tip Of My Tongue Diesel

Echo Beach Martha and the Muffins

Cover Me Bruce Springsteen

You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet Bachman Turner Overdrive

Pick You Up Powderfinger

Funky Town [Single Version] Pseudo Echo

Life In The Fast Lane The Eagles

Forgotten Years Midnight Oil

Girls On Film Duran Duran

1979 Smashing Pumpkins

Orange Crush R.E.M.

I Ran (So Far Away) A Flock Of Seagulls

I Want It All Queen

One Week Barenaked Ladies

Boys In Town Divinyls

Road To Nowhere Talking Heads

Tubthumping Chumbawamba

I Was Made For Lovin' You [Album version] Kiss

The Power Of Love Huey Lewis and the News

About A Girl (Acoustic) [ACO] [LIV] Nirvana

Chained To The Wheel The Black Sorrows

When You Were Young The Killers

Counting The Beat The Swingers

It's My Life Bon Jovi

Electric Blue Icehouse

When Love Comes To Town U2 and B.B. King

Hold the Line Toto

Yesterdays Guns N' Roses

Barbados Models

Are You Gonna Go My Way Lenny Kravitz

Maneater Hall & Oates

Thunderstruck AC/DC

My Sharona [Long Version] The Knack

All Fired Up [Single Version] Pat Benatar

Scar Tissue Red Hot Chili Peppers

Two Tribes Frankie Goes To Hollywood

Little Lion Man [Clean Version] Mumford and Sons

What I Like About You The Romantics

Walk Of Life Dire Straits

Creep Radiohead

And We Danced The Hooters

Helping Hand The Screaming Jets

When Tomorrow Comes Eurythmics

Take A Long Line The Angels

Sussudio Phil Collins

Girl, You'll Be A Woman Soon Urge Overkill

New Sensation INXS

Let's Go The Cars

Just Like Paradise David Lee Roth

All The Small Things Blink-182

Ashes To Ashes [Album Version] David Bowie

Pour Some Sugar On Me Def Leppard

Walkin' On The Sun Smash Mouth

Ride The Night Away Jimmy Barnes

Brown Eyed Girl Van Morrison

New Year's Day [Remastered][Album Version] U2

Song 2 Blur

Romeo And Juliet [Single Version] Dire Straits

Take Me Back Noiseworks

Shiny Happy People R.E.M.

Runnin' Down A Dream Tom Petty

Don't Stop Believin' Journey

Wake Me Up When September Ends Green Day

Shout to the top Style Council

High Voltage AC/DC

Good Thing Fine Young Cannibals

Use Somebody Kings Of Leon

Seven Wonders Fleetwood Mac

Read About It Midnight Oil

Just A Girl No Doubt

I Send A Message INXS

Tiny Dancer Elton John

Where The Streets Have No Name U2

Friday I'm In Love The Cure

Onion Skin Boom Crash Opera

Tell Me Baby Red Hot Chili Peppers

Owner of a Lonely Heart [Single Version] Yes

Errol Australian Crawl

Somebody To Love Queen

Santa Monica Everclear

It's The End Of The World As We Know It R.E.M.

Long Day Matchbox Twenty

Come On Eileen Dexys Midnight Runners

Wish You Were Here Pink Floyd

Sledgehammer (album) Peter Gabriel

White Wedding [Single Mix] Billy Idol

Last Kiss Pearl Jam

Crazy Icehouse

Rock & Roll All Nite Kiss

I Hear Motion Models

Walk This Way [7"] Run-D.M.C. Vs Aerosmith

Thnks Fr Th Mmrs Fall Out Boy

My Baby Cold Chisel

The Heat Is On Glenn Frey

It's Only Rock n Roll (But I like it) The Rolling Stones

Rain [Radio Edit] Dragon

Run To You Bryan Adams

What's Up? [Radio Version] 4 Non Blondes

Why Can't This Be Love Van Halen

Who Can It Be Now Men At Work

Don't Look Back In Anger Oasis

Addicted to Love [Album Version] Robert Palmer

Rock And Roll Led Zeppelin

Cry In Shame [Single Version] Johnny Diesel and The Injectors

Roam [Album Version] The B-52's

Slide Goo Goo Dolls

Live and Let Die Guns N' Roses

Shout [Short] Tears For Fears

Short Memory Midnight Oil

Evil Woman Electric Light Orchestra

My Hero Foo Fighters

Would I Lie To You Eurythmics

No Second Prize Jimmy Barnes

Handle With Care Traveling Wilburys

Back In Black AC/DC

You're My Best Friend Queen

Little Red Corvette Prince

Warning Green Day

Bennie And The Jets Elton John

Mysterious Ways U2

The Boys Of Summer Don Henley

Come Out and Play [Keep 'Em Separated] The Offspring

Don't Stop Fleetwood Mac

Do You See What I See Hunters & Collectors

Modern Love [Album Version] David Bowie

Kryptonite 3 Doors Down

And She Was Talking Heads

I Touch Myself Divinyls

Stuck In the Middle With You Stealers Wheel

The Dead Heart Midnight Oil

Call Me Blondie

Burn For You INXS

Even Flow Pearl Jam

Close To Me The Cure

Money Pink Floyd

What's My Scene Hoodoo Gurus

Africa [Single Version] Toto

Are You Gonna Be My Girl Jet

Danger Zone Kenny Loggins

Even Better Than The Real Thing U2

Killer Queen Queen

Boys Light Up Australian Crawl

Give It Away [Album] Red Hot Chili Peppers

Forever Now Cold Chisel

Born To Run Bruce Springsteen

Little Lies Fleetwood Mac

One Word Baby Animals

Hungry Like The Wolf Duran Duran

Paradise City [Remastered] Guns N' Roses

To Be With You Mr Big

Whip It Devo

Janie's Got A Gun [Album Version] Aerosmith

Sweet Home Alabama Lynyrd Skynyrd

Tomorrow [Single Version] Silverchair

Let's Dance David Bowie

Somebody Told Me The Killers

Dumb Things Paul Kelly and The Messengers

Whole Lotta Love Led Zeppelin

The Middle Jimmy Eat World

Sunday Bloody Sunday U2

Don't You (Forget About Me) Simple Minds

Piano Man [Album Version] Billy Joel

Better The Screaming Jets

Centerfold J. Geils Band

Breaking the Girl [Radio Edit] Red Hot Chili Peppers

Friday on My Mind The Easybeats

Bow River Cold Chisel

Free Fallin' Tom Petty

Wish You Well Bernard Fanning

Kickstart My Heart Motley Crue

Another One Bites the Dust Queen

Learn To Fly Foo Fighters

Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) [Radio Edit] Eurythmics

Mystify INXS

The Gambler Kenny Rogers

Lightning Crashes [Album Version] Live

Hurts So Good John Mellencamp

Sounds Of Then GANGgajang

Highway To Hell AC/DC

Semi-Charmed Life [Radio Edit] Third Eye Blind

I Got You Split Enz

In The End Linkin Park

Dreams Fleetwood Mac

What You Need INXS

All Star Smash Mouth

Knockin' On Heaven's Door Guns N' Roses

Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic The Police

You Give Love A Bad Name Bon Jovi

Come As You Are Nirvana

Revolution The Beatles

Flame Trees Cold Chisel

Sex On Fire Kings Of Leon

Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again The Angels

We Didn't Start The Fire Billy Joel

Power and the Passion Midnight Oil

Riptide Vance Joy

Crazy Little Thing Called Love Queen

Run To Paradise Choirboys

Superstition Stevie Wonder

Pretty Fly (For A White Guy) [Album Version] The Offspring

Throw Your Arms Around Me [Original Version] Hunters & Collectors

Beautiful Day U2

You Can't Always Get What You Want The Rolling Stones

Don't Change INXS

Wonderwall Oasis

Born In The U.S.A Bruce Springsteen

Enter Sandman Metallica

Reckless (Don't Be So) Australian Crawl

(Baby I've Got You) On My Mind Powderfinger

Bat Out of Hell [Album Version] Meat Loaf

Desire U2

When I Come Around Green Day

Something So Strong Crowded House

Another Brick in the Wall Pink Floyd

Jump Van Halen

By The Way Red Hot Chili Peppers

Cheap Wine Cold Chisel

Smooth Santana Feat. Rob Thomas

Heart Of Glass Blondie

November Rain Guns N' Roses

To Her Door Paul Kelly

(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction [Stereo] The Rolling Stones

Better Man Pearl Jam

Money For Nothing [Album Version] Dire Straits

Holy Grail Hunters & Collectors

In the Air Tonight Phil Collins

It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll) AC/DC

You Oughta Know [Clean Version] Alanis Morissette

Never Tear Us Apart INXS

Everlong Foo Fighters

Losing My Religion R.E.M.

Black Dog Led Zeppelin

Dancing In the Dark Bruce Springsteen

Beds are Burning Midnight Oil

Love Shack [Single Version] The B-52's

April Sun In Cuba Dragon

Pride (In The Name Of Love) U2

Alive Pearl Jam

Great Southern Land Icehouse

Summer Of '69 Bryan Adams

Epic Faith No More

We Will Rock You / We Are The Champions Queen

Start Me Up The Rolling Stones

Time Of Your Life (Good Riddance) Green Day

Working Class Man Jimmy Barnes

Hotel California [Remastered] The Eagles

Livin' On A Prayer Bon Jovi

My Happiness Powderfinger

When Doves Cry [Single Version] Prince

You Shook Me All Night Long AC/DC

Under The Bridge Red Hot Chili Peppers

You're The Voice [Single Version] John Farnham

Bohemian Rhapsody Queen

Sweet Child O' Mine [Remastered] Guns N' Roses

Times Like These Foo Fighters

Go Your Own Way Fleetwood Mac

Mr Brightside The Killers

Need You Tonight INXS

Stairway To Heaven Led Zeppelin

Down Under Men At Work

Smells Like Teen Spirit Nirvana