Be a Toowoomba Hospital Foundation Volunteer for a Morning

The Toowoomba Hospital Foundation is celebrating all things volunteering by opening their office on Tuesday 28 May for the community to find out what it’s like to lend a hand at one of the region’s most recognisable charities.

As part of the Foundation’s weekly Community Wellness Calendar offerings, interested community members can join in on the ‘Be a THF Vollie’ seminar to meet like-minded people over a cuppa and morning tea.

WHAT: Be a THF Vollie’ Community Wellness Seminar (morning tea will be provided)

WHEN: Tuesday 28 May 2019

WHERE: Toowoomba Hospital Foundation office, entrance via Pechey Street

TIME: 10AM

The Foundations Community Engagement Officer Stacey Edwards, will be leading the session and encourages anyone and everyone to stop in and see what a difference volunteering makes to the Hospital.

“We absolutely love our volunteers at the Foundation! It sounds so cliché, but we really wouldn’t be able to continue to do what we do without them,” she said.

“There’s so many proven benefits of volunteering such as learning new skills and meeting new people to the feel-good emotions that come from giving back to your local community.

“We meet lots of people who want to volunteer but are sometimes a little lost on how to get started. That’s why we’re inviting our community to come along to our ‘Be a THF Vollie’ seminar on Tuesday 28 May where you can speak to staff and current volunteers and get a feel for what volunteering is like with a few fun activities.”

If you would like to find out how you can volunteer with the Toowoomba Hospital Foundation come along to our ‘Be a THF Vollie’ at 10am on Tuesday 28 May.

For catering purposes please RSVP to Stacey Edwards on 4616 6166 or email stacey@toowoombahospitalfoundation.org.au.

