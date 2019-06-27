Be On The Lookout for These Stolen Cars From Omanama and Warwick

Police are seeking the public's assistance to help locate the following vehicles stolen from Omanama and Warwick:

Registration Colour Model and make Time and date Location QLD 970OIG QLD 970OIG (actual vehicle) Stolen at the same time was also the unregistered green 2014 Kawasaki and Yamaha trail bike Blue Husaberg TE300 Motorcycle Between 12pm on 16/06/19 and 7.45am on 19/06/2019 Cobba Damana Road, Omanama QLD 629DKU Green Mazda 323 sedan Between 6.30pm on 22/06/19 and 6.15am on 23/06/2019 Maple Street, East Toowoomba QLD KAR124 Silver Holden Calais sedan Between 2.30am and 9am on 23/06/2019 Evans Crescent, Warwick

If you have information for police, contact:

POLICELINK: 131.444

ONLINE: online form 24hrs per day

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000

QUOTE REF #: QP1901185475, QP1901210525, QP1901211829

