Be On The Lookout for These Stolen Cars From Omanama and Warwick

Police are seeking the public's assistance to help locate the following vehicles stolen from Omanama and Warwick:
Registration
Colour
Model and make
Time and date
Location
QLD 970OIG
QLD 970OIG (actual vehicle) Stolen at the same time was also the unregistered green 2014 Kawasaki and Yamaha trail bike
Blue
Husaberg TE300 Motorcycle
Between 12pm on 16/06/19 and 7.45am on 19/06/2019
Cobba Damana Road, Omanama
QLD 629DKU
Green
Mazda 323 sedan
Between 6.30pm on 22/06/19 and 6.15am on 23/06/2019
Maple Street, East Toowoomba
QLD KAR124
Silver
Holden Calais sedan
Between 2.30am and 9am on 23/06/2019
Evans Crescent, Warwick
If you have information for police, contact:
POLICELINK: 131.444
ONLINE: online form 24hrs per day
CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000
QUOTE REF #: QP1901185475, QP1901210525, QP1901211829
Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!