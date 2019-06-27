Be On The Lookout for These Stolen Cars From Omanama and Warwick

Police need public’s assistance

Police are seeking the public's assistance to help locate the following vehicles stolen from Omanama and Warwick:

 

Registration

Colour

Model and make

Time and date

Location

 

 

QLD 970OIG

QLD 970OIG (actual vehicle) Stolen at the same time was also the unregistered green 2014 Kawasaki and Yamaha trail bike

 

Blue

Husaberg TE300 Motorcycle

Between 12pm on 16/06/19  and 7.45am on 19/06/2019

Cobba Damana Road, Omanama

QLD 629DKU

Green

Mazda 323 sedan

Between 6.30pm on 22/06/19 and 6.15am on 23/06/2019

Maple Street, East Toowoomba

QLD KAR124

Silver

Holden Calais sedan

Between 2.30am and 9am on  23/06/2019

Evans Crescent, Warwick

 

If you have information for police, contact:

POLICELINK: 131.444

ONLINE:  online form 24hrs per day

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000

QUOTE REF #: QP1901185475, QP1901210525, QP1901211829

 

