BE QUICK | Tickets For Final Game At 1300SMILES Stadium Available At Lunch Time

It's a game that will go down in Cowboys history.

On August 29 1300SMILES Stadium will host the final game of the regular NRL season, before the club moves to North Queensland Stadium for the 2020 season.

Our Cowboys will meet the Bulldogs at 7:50pm, with gates opening at 5:50pm.

The Thursday night match will also play host to an epic half time dance performance to end the era in style, remember how good the JT send off dance was?!

Members have been quick to grab their tickets to the game and if you're not a member, your chance is today.

From 12noon tickets to the general public will open, so jump online or get in line for your tickets!

You can grab yours from $13 at Ticketeck for the Memories & Milestone game.