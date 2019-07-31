Be Transported To 1969 With Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Soundtrack

Quentin Tarantino has done it again.
Thinking outside the box for his movie soundtracks, Tarantino is transporting fans back to 1969 for his latest offering Once Upon A Time in... Hollywood.
The soundtrack for his new film is a complete radio broadcast, adds and all, to give you the feel of cruising along the Sunset Strip, Hollywood in 1969.
Out now, the soundtrack features hits from Deep Purple, Simon and Garfunkel and more.
ONCE UPON A TIME IN… HOLLYWOOD SOUNDTRACK TRACKLISTING:
1. Treat Her Right - Roy Head & The Traits
2. Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man - The Bob Seger System
Boss Radio feat. Humble Harve:
3. Hush - Deep Purple
4. Mug Root Beer Advertisement
5. Hector - The Village Callers
6. Son of a Lovin’ Man - Buchanan Brothers
7. Paxton Quigley’s Had the Course (from the MGM film Three in the Attic) - Chad & Jeremy
8. Tanya Tanning Butter Advertisement
9. Good Thing - Paul Revere & The Raiders
10. Hungry - Paul Revere & the Raiders
11. Choo Choo Train - The Box Tops
12. Jenny Take a Ride - Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels
13. Kentucky Woman - Deep Purple
14. The Circle Game - Buffy Sainte-Marie
Boss Radio feat. The Real Don Steele:
15. Mrs. Robinson - Simon & Garfunkel
16. Numero Uno Advertisement
17. Bring a Little Lovin’ - Los Bravos
18. Suddenly / Heaven Sent Advertisement
19. Vagabond High School Reunion
20. KHJ Los Angeles Weather Report
21. The Illustrated Man Advertisement / Ready For Action
22. Hey Little Girl - Dee Clark
23. Summer Blonde Advertisement
24. Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show - Neil Diamond
25. Don’t Chase Me Around (from the MGM film GAS-S-S-S) - Robert Corff
26. Mr. Sun, Mr. Moon - Paul Revere & the Raiders (feat. Mark Lindsay)
27. California Dreamin’ - Jose Feliciano
28. Dinamite Jim (English Version) - I Cantori Moderni di Alessandroni
29. You Keep Me Hangin’ On (Quentin Tarantino Edit) - Vanilla Fudge
30. Miss Lily Langtry (cue from The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean) - Maurice Jarre
31. KHJ Batman Promotion
Get your copy here and in stores now
Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age. Written and Directed by Quentin Tarantino. Produced by David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino. Georgia Kacandes, YU Dong and Jeffrey Chan serve as executive producers. The film also stars Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate plus Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern, Lena Dunham, and more.
Once Upon A Time in... Hollywood is in Australian cinemas 15 August.
More info: https://youtu.be/ELeMaP8EPAA
For all that matters in Rock News this week:
Want more Classic Rock? Now there’s even more Triple M stations that rock. Download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get Triple M Classic Rock, Triple M Greatest Hits, Triple M Aussie, and Triple M Country.