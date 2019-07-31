Be Transported To 1969 With Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Soundtrack

Quentin Tarantino has done it again.

Thinking outside the box for his movie soundtracks, Tarantino is transporting fans back to 1969 for his latest offering Once Upon A Time in... Hollywood.

The soundtrack for his new film is a complete radio broadcast, adds and all, to give you the feel of cruising along the Sunset Strip, Hollywood in 1969.

Out now, the soundtrack features hits from Deep Purple, Simon and Garfunkel and more.

ONCE UPON A TIME IN… HOLLYWOOD SOUNDTRACK TRACKLISTING:

1. Treat Her Right - Roy Head & The Traits

2. Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man - The Bob Seger System

Boss Radio feat. Humble Harve:

3. Hush - Deep Purple

4. Mug Root Beer Advertisement

5. Hector - The Village Callers

6. Son of a Lovin’ Man - Buchanan Brothers

7. Paxton Quigley’s Had the Course (from the MGM film Three in the Attic) - Chad & Jeremy

8. Tanya Tanning Butter Advertisement

9. Good Thing - Paul Revere & The Raiders

10. Hungry - Paul Revere & the Raiders

11. Choo Choo Train - The Box Tops

12. Jenny Take a Ride - Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels

13. Kentucky Woman - Deep Purple

14. The Circle Game - Buffy Sainte-Marie

Boss Radio feat. The Real Don Steele:

15. Mrs. Robinson - Simon & Garfunkel

16. Numero Uno Advertisement

17. Bring a Little Lovin’ - Los Bravos

18. Suddenly / Heaven Sent Advertisement

19. Vagabond High School Reunion

20. KHJ Los Angeles Weather Report

21. The Illustrated Man Advertisement / Ready For Action

22. Hey Little Girl - Dee Clark

23. Summer Blonde Advertisement

24. Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show - Neil Diamond

25. Don’t Chase Me Around (from the MGM film GAS-S-S-S) - Robert Corff

26. Mr. Sun, Mr. Moon - Paul Revere & the Raiders (feat. Mark Lindsay)

27. California Dreamin’ - Jose Feliciano

28. Dinamite Jim (English Version) - I Cantori Moderni di Alessandroni

29. You Keep Me Hangin’ On (Quentin Tarantino Edit) - Vanilla Fudge

30. Miss Lily Langtry (cue from The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean) - Maurice Jarre

31. KHJ Batman Promotion



Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age. Written and Directed by Quentin Tarantino. Produced by David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino. Georgia Kacandes, YU Dong and Jeffrey Chan serve as executive producers. The film also stars Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate plus Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern, Lena Dunham, and more.

Once Upon A Time in... Hollywood is in Australian cinemas 15 August.

More info: https://youtu.be/ELeMaP8EPAA

