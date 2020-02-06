­­

Maybe now you’re sporting the Nollsy flavour saver, or a mighty moustache usually reserved for ‘mature’ films…

The colonel sanders, handlebars, mutton chops, or the majestic Dumbledore!

Or maybe you’re still waiting on that first baby sprout!

We’re calling all beard lovers, beard growers and those with beard envy to celebrate all things bearded!

Triple M Southwest presents…

BEARD DAY OUT!

At Boyanup’s Bull and Bush Tavern!

Catch INXS tribute band New Sensations.

Enter beard competitions, with prize money to be won!

Enjoy beard workshops, stall holders and kids activities.

March 14, 10am til late

Get your ticket NOW From tripleM.com.au



And get ready to get beardy.