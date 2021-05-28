Beat The Chief: Dunstall Continues His Clean Streak

Chief didn't want to compete in this week's edition of 'Beat the Chief', but his hot streak is alive and well!

In a segment where one lucky caller attempts to name as many artists as possible before Chief buzzes in, we are still yet to find someone with sharper music knowledge.

It was a former radio DJ's turn to tackle the big man in this 90's edition.

"I don't want to do this." a nervous Chief proclaimed.

And just like his playing days, the Chief delivered again!

LISTEN HERE:

"Pure arrogance." Luke Darcy said, as Chief wiped the floor.

