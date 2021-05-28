Beat The Chief: Dunstall Continues His Clean Streak
On The Friday Huddle
Chief didn't want to compete in this week's edition of 'Beat the Chief', but his hot streak is alive and well!
In a segment where one lucky caller attempts to name as many artists as possible before Chief buzzes in, we are still yet to find someone with sharper music knowledge.
It was a former radio DJ's turn to tackle the big man in this 90's edition.
"I don't want to do this." a nervous Chief proclaimed.
And just like his playing days, the Chief delivered again!
LISTEN HERE:
"Pure arrogance." Luke Darcy said, as Chief wiped the floor.