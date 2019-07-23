Beauty And The Beast Comes To St Brendan's

Everybody's favourite Disney musical is making its way to Central Queensland!

With all of your favourite characters, iconic music and unmistakable costumes, St Brendan's and St Ursula's College Production is SURE to impress this weekend!

So far, the singing, dancing and acting troupe has performed a free show for the local retirement village and will be making their way back home to wrap up their performances over Friday, July 26th and Saturday, July 27th.

The talented cast includes Annie Emery and Jessica Keily as Belle, Minette Boyd and Ellen Walsh as Mrs Potts, Blake Jarman and Dayne Linke as Gaston, Lillian Lawrence and Chloe Simmonds as Cogsworth, Caleb Bartlett and Bailey Howard as Lumiere, Darby Twidale and Harry Hersey as Lefou.

If you're keen to pop in and catch Disney's Beauty and The Beast in person, the show will be kicking off at 7PM at St Brendan's College Performing Arts Centre. Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for students, otherwise, bring the entire family for $50. Follow the link to book tickets!